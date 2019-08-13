Raveena Tandon launches Assure Clinic in Indore

Raveena Tandon at the launch of Assure Clinic in Indore
Raveena Tandon at the launch of Assure Clinic in Indore

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Founded by Dr Abhishek Pilani and Dr Priyanka Desai Pilani, Assure Clinic offers a wide range of procedures for healthy hair, skin and body.
After running seven successful clinics in India, Assure launched its 8th clinic in Indore on Sunday. The clinic is situated at Baikunth Dham, Khajrana Main Road, Opp Rangla Punjab, above Ideal Dental Care, Indore. The launch was done by popular Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.
"I am happy to launch Assure clinic in Indore today. It's nice to see the way this chain of lifestyle clinic is growing from city to city. Assure provides some amazing skin remedies and procedures like hair transplant in India. They have a very professional and well-educated team of doctors. My best wishes to the team", said Raveena Tandon.
Other clinics of Assure are located at Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Raipur and three in Mumbai (Khar Road, Andheri West and Peddar Road). The company will be going International very soon and plans to open a clinic in Dubai by this year-end.
The founding principle of Assure Clinic is that each patient should be provided with the full individual attention and care of qualified medical professionals, to ensure that he or she can enjoy a lifetime of completely natural-looking hair.
Dr Abhishek Pilani is one of the India's leading hair replacement surgeons, with extensive experience. For Assure Clinic team he has hand-picked specialists. Each of whom he has personally trained or selected. This means that throughout the practice an exceptional standard of technical excellence is combined with Dr Pilani's ethos of ongoing personal care for every single patient.
Assure Clinic is renowned for pioneering the adoption of high-quality FUE - Follicular Unit Extraction in India. The clinic has developed the FUE procedure extensively to provide high-quality, natural and dependable results for men and women. These procedures are performed by our Senior MD Dermatologists. Doctors at Assure Clinic implant and extract all the follicles to ensure the best results possible for each patient.
