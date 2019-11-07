Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania
Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania

Raymond demerges its core lifestyle business in restructuring exercise

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Fashion and textile retailer Raymond Ltd on Thursday announced the demerger of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure.
Every shareholder of Raymond will be issued the shares of the new company in the ratio of 1:1. The move will create a clear demarcation of lifestyle and other businesses leading to the simplification of the group structure.
In another development, Raymond announced the allotment of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares to JK Investo Trade (JKIT), an associate company against the infusion of net proceeds of JKIT land sale that was announced last month.
A total of Rs 350 crore will be used to repay the debt, thus deleveraging the balance sheet of Raymond Ltd.
"For over three years now, we have been relentless in building the organisation that is future-ready and our efforts have been unwavering during this transformational journey despite multiple challenges," said Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania.
"As we continue to build capacities for enhanced performance and delivery across verticals, demerging the core lifestyle business is an affirmative step towards that direction and this will also simplify the group structure. We remain resolute to take the right steps to enhance value creation for our shareholders."
Group Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bahl said that in line with the company's stated strategy of asset monetisation, the infusion of net proceeds of JKIT land sale in Raymond will help in debt reduction leading to better operational efficiencies.
"As our balance sheet will get leaner, it will lead to better profitability at the group level. The demerger of lifestyle business will enable the demerged company and the resulting companies to have focused strategy and specialisation for sustained growth and the ability to attract investors for better access to capital," he said.
With a large network of over 1,500 stores across more than 600 towns and cities, Raymond lifestyle business offers an integrated play in the textile, apparel and garmenting segments both in domestic and global markets.
With this demerger, lifestyle business will be well-positioned to capitalise on the emerging opportunities through newer capabilities across the entire value chain of fibre to fashion.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

Elpro International School announces 'Elpro Sports Festival'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): While most relate winters to oranges and strawberries and that of basking in the sweet warmth of the sun, students of Elpro International School will be training the hardest as they gear up for the 'Elpro Sports Festival'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

World Animal Protection urges government to stop display of...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection has written to the Environment Minister of India, Prakash Javadekar and the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar seeking their urgent intervention and stopping the proposed display of elephants at So

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

QAD Advanced Technology Program enables rapid identification and...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): In a manufacturing world that is ruled by disruption, the QAD Advanced Technology Program gives manufacturers a proven, reliable process to navigate Industry 4.0 technology.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

FICCI Ladies organisation to host 12th IWEC awards and conference

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host the 12th Annual Awards and Conference of International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation, IWEC 2019, on Nov 11-12, 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

Yes Bank takes a leap with AI-based Hyper-personalization Tool, Pyxis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): In an era when attention spans are getting shorter and everyone battles to launch the perfect social media strategy, Yes Bank recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to streamline their digital and social communication for the launch of its Perso

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:07 IST

With 5 million subscribers and over 9200 partner hotels, OYO...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07 (ANI/Newsvoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia's largest and world's second-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, living, and workspaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, India's largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 5 million subscrib

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:06 IST

Dinesh Shahra introduces his book - Simplicity and Wisdom at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/Digpu): Renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Dinesh Shahra introduced his book- Simplicity and Wisdom at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan recently in the presence of eminent social reformer, Sadhvi Ritambhara.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:02 IST

India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for BMW Motorrad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:59 IST

Intuit QuickBooks Online Accountant, India's first all-in-one...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Intuit QuickBooks today announced the launch of QuickBooks Online Accountant in India - an online practice management solution specifically designed for Chartered Accountants (CAs) to take their practice to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:58 IST

Dr Sudhir Giri - creating new job opportunities is one of the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/Newsvoir): A huge number of instructed jobless youth, making new position openings is probably the greatest test looked by the Indian government today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:56 IST

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 up by 37 pc at Rs 256 cr on diversified portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Aditya Birla Capital Ltd said on Thursday its consolidated profit after tax after minority interest in Q2 FY2019-20 grew by 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 256 crore on the back of a diversified business portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:42 IST

Sahyadri Industries Ltd's EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board) gets Green...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board)' manufactured by Sahyadri Industries Ltd (Pune) was awarded the 'GreenPro Ecolabel- Green Product Certification by CII-Godrej GBC (Confederation of Indian Industries - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre).

Read More
iocl