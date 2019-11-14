Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Razorpay
Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Razorpay

Razorpay exhibits towering growth - offers ESOP buyback for second time in a year

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:15 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's first converged payments solution company today announced the implementation of the second ESOP Buyback plan for its employees, both existing and former.
All existing and former employees who hold vested stocks will be eligible to sell up to 30per cent of their vested ESOP shares of the company. Sequoia India and Ribbit Capital, two of Razorpay's key investors will be the buyers at a premium.
While ESOP Buybacks have been part of employee welfare in larger organisations, the startup industry particularly in India, has started to see these developments since recently. This depicts the healthy growth that the startup ecosystem has been witnessing. Razorpay's 600 people team raised their Series-C funding in June this year and the ESOP Buyback plan is a reflection of the faith that the company and its employees have instilled in each other.
"The last four-and-a-half years have been a fantastic journey and given where we are at this point, we are enthusiastic about the revolution that we are here to make in payments and banking industry. At Razorpay, it is important for us to ensure that our employees also grow along with the company and the ESOP Buyback model is a form of wealth creation for all the employees. This is not something that companies usually practice as an annual event. By encouraging all our former and existing team members to participate in this plan, it's our small gesture of giving back to the people who have trusted us in this journey. Over 400 employees as young as 23 will be eligible to participate and with this, we aim to motivate the Razorpay team to continue creating value, both for the company and themselves," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay.
Most organizations in India or even in the Silicon Valley wait at least 5 to 6 years and several rounds of funding before venturing into their secondary ESOP Buyback. Razorpay has been able to implement this sooner than many others due to the fast paced growth of its team.
Razorpay has been charting an exponential growth since its inception. They grew by 500per cent in the last one year and have been witnessing a healthy growth rate of 35per cent month-on-month.
The company currently powers digital payments for over 600,000 businesses like IRCTC, Airtel, BookMyShow, Zomato, Swiggy, Yatra and Zerodha, among others and plans to increase this to 1,000,000 by 2020. This converged payments solution company expects a 5x growth in its revenue by the end of the next fiscal year.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:29 IST

Spike in inflation largely due to costlier food items, say experts

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The spike in retail inflation in October this year has largely been due to costlier food items, said experts on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:03 IST

Affordable and mid-segment houses will continue to drive the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The government's recent announcement to set up a Realty AIF to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to complete stalled projects is likely to give a new lease of life to the sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:47 IST

JSPL wins ASSOCHAM award for best women empowerment initiatives

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI): Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with the Women Achievers Award by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for best women empowerment initiatives. JSPL's Managing Director VR Sharma received the award from Union Minister for W

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:41 IST

Retail inflation surges up to 4.62% on back of high food prices

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The retail inflation in October rose to 4.62 per cent due to higher prices of food items, according to data released by the Central government on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:34 IST

Harper's Bazaar India captures the beauty in all its forms...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest issue of Harper's Bazaar India is an ode to beauty in all its forms. Continuing on its journey to celebrate authentic beauty, the cover and cover story has been shot on the OnePlus 7T Pro and features five powerful women who call for an inclusive

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Schneider Electric opens its first Smart Distribution Center in India

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today opened its first Smart Distribution Center in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:24 IST

SpiceJet posts loss in Q2 on account of inflated costs with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): SpiceJet has posted a loss of Rs 462.6 crore in Q2 as against Rs 389.4 crore for the same quarter last year. This includes a loss of Rs 180.3 crore on account of accounting standard IND-AS116; without which the loss is Rs 282.3 crore, a statement from the air carrier s

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:40 IST

Desi Melodies collaborates with Likee to promote music video Filhall

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Desi Melodies to promote most-awaited music video Filhall.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:39 IST

Technology to lead business collaboration: "Future of Meetings"...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): New-age collaborative technology is at the core of stronger business relations and improves turnaround for enterprises by minimizing the waste of time and human resources during inefficient meetings. Indian meeting rooms and professionals are more adaptive to d

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:38 IST

Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 11.35 Crore

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] Nov 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Sunstone Eduversity (owned by Sunstone Education Tech Pvt Ltd) an edtech startup offering industry-ready higher education programs with Pay after Placement, has raised Rs 11.3 crore in seed funding.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:36 IST

Enjoy interest subsidy on Home Loan From Bajaj Housing Finance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is offering first-time homeowners a Home Loan clubbed with the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban).

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:35 IST

Morepen Labs reports 24 per cent rise in its net sales and 34...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Morepen Laboratories Ltd. has reported a Net sales Revenue (Standalone) of Rs 383.30 crore in the half year ended September 30th, 2019, registering a growth of 24.2 per cent as compared to the Net Sales Revenue of Rs 308.56 crore in the corresponding first half

Read More
iocl