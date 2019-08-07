The RBI said detailed guidelines on the measures will be issued by August-end
The RBI said detailed guidelines on the measures will be issued by August-end

RBI announces measures to open up liquidity for NBFCs

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced two key measures to help non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) which are facing a severe liquidity squeeze.
The first is harmonisation of single counterparty exposure limit for banks' exposure to single NBFCs with the general single counterparty exposure limit. The central bank has decided to raise a bank's exposure limit to a single NBFC to 20 per cent of tier-I capital of the bank.
Under the revised guidelines on large exposure framework that came into effect from April 1, a bank's exposure to a single NBFC was restricted to 15 per cent of its tier-I capital. For entities in other sectors, the exposure limit is 20 per cent of tier-I capital of the bank which can be extended to 25 per cent by banks' boards under exceptional circumstances.
The second initiative deals with credit to the priority sector. The RBI has decided to allow bank lending to registered NBFCs (other than micro finance institutions) for on-lending to agriculture (investment credit) up to Rs 10 lakh, micro and small enterprises up to Rs 20 lakh and housing up to Rs 20 lakh per borrower (up from Rs 10 lakh at present) to be classified as priority sector lending.
Detailed guidelines on the above measures will be issued by the month-end, the RBI said in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:22 IST

Rajit Mehta appointed as MD and CEO of Antara

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of Antara Senior Living, India's premier senior living company, today announced the appointment of Rajit Mehta to the position of Managing Director and CEO of Antara Senior Living.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:20 IST

Max Life Insurance launches 'Speed Dial - your partner for life'...

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co Ltd ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's leading life insurance companies, today announced the launch of one-of-its-kind initiative, 'Speed Dial Max Life Insurance - Your Partner for Life' further reinforcing its customer obsession.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:03 IST

Voltas Q1 net profit slips by 11 pc at Rs 166 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Voltas Ltd, the air conditioning and engineering services arm of Tata Group, on Wednesday reported 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 166 crore during April to June from Rs 187 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:31 IST

SBI home, auto loans to become cheaper with MCLR cut by 0.15 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced a cut in its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR), a move that will make car and home loans cheaper from August 10 as these loans are MCLR- linked.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:49 IST

TAC Security named start up of the year by IT World Awards (USA)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): TAC Security, the global Leader in Information and cyber security based in United States and India, today announced that Network Products Guide, industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named it as a 'Start up of the Year' Go

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:32 IST

Sensex falls 286 points after RBI rate cut, Nifty ends below 10,900

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Equity indices fell to low levels during the last hour of trading on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 35 bps at 5.4 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:22 IST

Karbonn mobiles launch feature-packed phones to celebrate...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong focus on promoting the country's indigenous products, leading home grown brand, 'Karbonn Mobiles' has launched a new series of feature-loaded phones to celebrate India's Independence month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:20 IST

A Delhi Boy's initiative to connect Donors and NGOs through his...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India has around 3.2 million registered Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) - that is more NGOs per capita than hospital beds in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:18 IST

Ramagya group announces 2019 edition of Noida Sports League

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): After successfully putting a spell over a boisterous cheering crowd of the audience last year, the most inspiring sporting extravaganza 'Noida Sports League' organised by Ramagya Sports Academy is all set to kick start once again.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:15 IST

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava takes charge as ONGC Director (Exploration)

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Rajesh Kumar Srivastava took charge as the new Director (Exploration) of energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited on 2 August 2019. He takes over the reins of exploration of India's flagship explorer upon the superannuation of AK Dwivedi on 31 July.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:58 IST

RBI to make NEFT available 24x7 for encouraging digital payments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to make online payment system National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) available round-the-clock in a bid to boost digital transactions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:27 IST

Transparency and personalization are the next frontiers for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): A glitzy website or a modern app isn't enough to satisfy today's savvy online shoppers. They demand upfront transparency on fees, control over the delivery process, a clearly-stated returns policy and loyalty rewards, according to new research fro

Read More
iocl