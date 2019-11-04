The objective of regulatory sandbox is to foster responsible innovation in financial services
The objective of regulatory sandbox is to foster responsible innovation in financial services

RBI announces opening of first cohort under the regulatory sandbox

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the opening of the first cohort under the regulatory sandbox with retail payments as its theme.
The adoption of retail payments as the theme is expected to spur innovation in digital payments space and help in offering payment services to the unserved and underserved segment of the population, it said in a statement.
Migration to digital modes of making a payment can obviate some of the costs associated with a cash economy and can give customers a friction-free experience.
The central bank said general innovation in mobile payment services has focussed on or supported app-based access limited to smartphones and such devices.
"There is a need to innovate payment services for feature phones to provide the necessary thrust towards enhanced adoption of digital payments by various strata of society."
Consumer behaviour has been driving the growth of digital payment systems as more and more consumers are embracing mobile technology. Though mobile internet speed has risen, connectivity issues remain unresolved in large areas.
"Therefore, providing an option of off-line payments through mobile devices for furthering the adoption of digital payments is required," said the RBI.
Contactless payments, while decreasing the time taken for payment checkout, also ease payments for small-ticket payment transactions. Tokenisation technologies often form the basis of facilitating seamless e-commerce experiences fuelled by mobile and other connected devices.
The rapid growth in devices provides a significant opportunity for payments through any form factor and anywhere.
The RBI said that live testing of new products or services in a controlled environment may require a bank, non-banking finance company or any other partner for the testing to commence. In such cases, a suitable partner may be secured in advance to be eligible for admission to the regulatory sandbox.
The window for submission of application for first cohort will open from November 15 to December 15.
The final enabling framework for regulatory sandbox was placed on the RBI website on August 13 after a wide-ranging consultative process with stakeholders. The objective is to foster responsible innovation in financial services, promote efficiency and bring benefit to consumers. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:36 IST

Raheja Revanta bags the Award for Luxury Residential Project of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a glittering event organised by The Times of India, Raheja Revanta was adjudged as the winner of 'Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2019'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:34 IST

Vasitum - Noida based start-up plans to revolutionise...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Glassdoor research shows that on an average, you are against 250 resumes whenever you apply for a job.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:33 IST

Jigsaw Academy's Full Stack Data Science Program recognized by NASSCOM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, today announced the recognition by NASSCOM for its Full-stack Data science program.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:30 IST

Unsung Social Crusaders awarded Mother Teresa Memorial Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/Digpu): The following articulate and dauntlessly courageous social crusaders were honoured with the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice in the field of Contemporary Forms of Slavery:

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:27 IST

BalleBaazi.com introduces Paytm Cash-Outs Beginning at Rs 10

New Delhi [India] Nov 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Known for its highly accessible leagues that begin at Rs 1 and Rs 2, BalleBaazi.com is now adding another feature to delight fans of fantasy cricket and fantasy sports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:26 IST

Raheja Revanta bags the Award for Luxury Residential Project of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a glittering event organised by The Times of India, Raheja Revanta was adjudged as the winner of 'Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2019'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:59 IST

Varun Beverages Q2 profit jumps by 84 pc at Rs 81 crore

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Varun Beverages Limited (VBL), a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo worldwide, said on Monday that its profit after tax moved up by 83.7 per cent at Rs 81.12 crore for the July to September quarter on the back of robust

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:37 IST

Tata Power, Rockefeller Foundation to set up renewable microgrid...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Tata Power and Rockefeller Foundation on Monday announced the launch of a major new initiative to set up microgrids, which will address one of the most pervasive challenges in modern India: the lack of access to affordable, reliable electricity for lakhs of rural homes

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:04 IST

Odisha government signs pact with Tata Strive, Tech Mahindra for...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Odisha state government on Monday signed agreements with Tata Strive and Tech Mahindra to add new dimensions in skilling and employability of the youth.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:27 IST

Markets close on positive note, metal stocks outperform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Equity indices turned volatile during the afternoon session on Monday but ended with a positive bias with metal stocks emerging as top performers while autos dragged.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:18 IST

Nearly 40 percent of gym-goers consuming Whey supplements are...

New Delhi [India] Nov 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Whey protein supplement market is growing in India and so are the challenges.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:49 IST

HDFC Q2 profit jumps 60 pc at Rs 3,961 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,961 crore for the quarter ended September, up 60 per cent year-on-year.

Read More
iocl