RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has banned Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

The RBI has also directed Paytm Payments Bank to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

"The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system. Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors," the statement said.

"This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank," the central bank added. (ANI)

