RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 pc

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut repo rate for the fourth consecutive time this calendar year to 5.4 per cent from the current 5.75 per cent amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the decision after a three-day meeting. On February 7, April 4 and June 6, the central bank had reduced the key lending rate by 25 basis points each time to infuse liquidity and push growth.
Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. A repo rate cut allows banks to reduce interest rates for consumers on loans, and lowers equal monthly instalments on home loans, car loans and personal loans.
India's economy grew by only 6.8 per cent in 2018-19, according to government data. In the fourth quarter (January to March), the growth dipped to 5.8 per cent, marking a five-year low.
Retail inflation at 3.18 per cent in June has remained below the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent for almost a year.
Industry leaders say a substantial cut in the repo rate and bank lending rates are needed to boost manufacturing and domestic demand for economic growth.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:02 IST

