RBI imposes penalties on SBI, 13 banks for violation of rules

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a monetary penalty on fourteen banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BOB) for violation of various rules.

As per an official release, the violence includes non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI on 'Lending to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)', 'Bank Finance to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)', 'Loans and Advances - Statutory and Other Restrictions', 'Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures - Across Banks' read with the contents of Circular on 'Reporting to Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC)', 'Operating Guidelines for Small Finance Banks' and for contraventions of provisions of Section 19(2) and Section 20 (1) of Banking Regulation Act, 1949.



RBI has imposed a penalty of one crore each on Bandhan Bank Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Credit Suisse AG, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Punjab and Sind Bank, South Indian Bank Ltd, The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd, along with a penalty of two crores on BOB and fifty lakhs on SBI.

The penalties have been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1), of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as applicable.

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers," RBI said in the release. (ANI)

