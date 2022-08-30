RBI launches Sept round of inflation expectations survey of households

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced the launch of the September 2022 round of inflation expectations survey of households.

The survey aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities, viz, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy, the RBI said.



The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH).

The agency, M/s Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, the RBI said in a statement.

For this purpose, the selected households will be approached by the agency and they are requested to provide their response. Other individuals, who are not approached by the agency can also participate in this survey by providing their responses using the linked survey schedule, the central bank said. (ANI)

