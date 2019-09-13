Representative Image
Representative Image

RBI reduces risk weight for consumer credit

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday reduced the risk weight for consumer credit including personal loans to 100 per cent.
The RBI said that the consumer credit, including personal loans and credit card receivables, attracts a higher risk weight of 125 per cent or higher if warranted by the external rating of the counterparty.
"On a review, it has been decided to reduce the risk weight for consumer credit, including personal loans, but excluding credit card receivables, to 100 per cent," read an official release. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:21 IST

CropLife India jointly with SAMETI, Agriculture Department,...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Sept 12(ANI/NewsVoir): CropLife India, an association of 18 R&D driven crop science companies, today, organized an awareness program for Crop protection products Dealers and students of Diploma in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI) course throughout

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:12 IST

The Truth behind 6 common Loan against Property Myths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:10 IST

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: The Ideal Option for All Your...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): The flexible and customer-friendly features of a personal loan have made it extremely popular among Indian borrowers, especially when it comes to meeting big-ticket expenses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:08 IST

Indian exporters must capitalise on lingering US-China trade...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China offer a window of opportunity for Indian manufacturers to make a mark in export markets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:56 IST

GoodEase, India's newest Hybrid (Online and Offline) Retail...

New Delhi [India] Sept 12(ANI): GoodEase Retail Pvt Ltd launched another showroom at S-27, 2nd Floor, EDM Mall, Ghaziabad on 12 September 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:44 IST

Edupreneur Village Fund announces investments in EdTech Startups...

New Delhi [India] Sept 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Edupreneur Village Fund, an early stage Ed-Tech focused Venture Capital Fund, hosted India's first-of-its-kind live EdTech investment event: The Final Battle on 31st August at The Leela Ambience Hotel, Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:43 IST

Insure your home and expensive gadgets with HDFC ERGO at just Rs...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 12(ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's third largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced the launch of 3-in-1 Insurance Plan, today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:41 IST

Industrial production slips to 4.3 pc y-o-y in July

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Industrial production growth dropped to 4.3 per cent in July due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, data released by the government showed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:15 IST

August retail inflation rises to 3.21 pc due to higher food prices

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Retail inflation rose marginally to 3.21 per cent in August from 3.15 per cent last month on the back of higher food prices, the government data showed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:30 IST

Mack Soft granted interim stay by Telangana High Court against...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Mack Soft Tech owned Q-City has been granted an interim stay by the Telangana High Court following Enforcement Directorate's (ED) decision to attach its 2.45 lakh square feet of office building space and surrounding land in Hyderabad worth Rs 86.38 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:37 IST

FADA asks SIAM to upgrade market share calculation by way of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has asked the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to upgrade its market share calculations on the basis of actual registrations, which are found at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway's Vahan platf

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:23 IST

Sensex falls by 167 points after volatile session, auto stocks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices reversed morning gains to end lower on Thursday ahead of the macroeconomic data as well as a key meeting of the European Central Bank that could begin another wave of monetary easing by global central banks.

Read More
iocl