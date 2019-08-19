RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo)

RBI working towards stable financial system in evolving scenario: Shaktikanta Das

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:59 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is closely monitoring inter-linkages of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) with the banking sector, capital market and other financial entities to ensure stability, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.
"It is our endeavour to have an optimal level of regulation and supervision so that the NBFC sector is financially resilient and robust," he said.
"We will not hesitate to take whatever steps are required to maintain financial stability in the short, medium and the long-term," he said at the annual global banking conference organised by Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
NBFCs with a size of more than Rs 5,000 crore have been advised to appoint a functionally independent chief risk officer with clearly specified role and responsibilities. This is expected to bring in professional risk management to the working of large NBFCs, said Das.
At the same time, the move to bring housing finance companies under the regulatory ambit of RBI is significant, given their asset-liability profiles. Including housing finance companies, the size of the NBFC sector constitutes about 25 per cent of combined balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks.
Das said the central bank will take necessary measures to deal with these challenges. Much progress has been made in maintaining a stable financial system.
"However, as we have seen, the financial landscape is continuously changing, and new challenges are emerging. The RBI is continuously harnessing the regulatory and supervisory framework to better adapt to the evolving scenario," he said.
Das said that despite certain teething problems, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is proving to be a game-changer. New norms for resolution of stressed assets framed in June 2019 by the RBI provide incentives for early resolution with discretion to lenders on resolution
processes.
"The objective is to ring-fence future build-ups of non-performing asset (NPA) stress and protect the banking sector. The recent amendments to the IBC should also be able to facilitate faster resolution of stressed assets," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:46 IST

Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 538 crore for various businesses

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries said on Monday it has bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore across various business verticals in the past two months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:20 IST

Digit SQUAD Tech Day hosts the biggest Tech Influencer gathering in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 19(ANI/NewsVoir): Digit SQUAD, the largest tech influencer community in India today hosted the country's biggest gathering of tech enthusiast and micro-influencers at the power-packed Mumbai edition of 'Digit SQUAD Tech Day'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:49 IST

HCL Tech signs MoU with MADC for expansion of MIHAN campus

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): HCL Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for expansion of its Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:22 IST

Equity indices in the green, pharma and IT stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Monday following global cues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:14 IST

Office real estate market holds steady while residential remains...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): While things are not looking up for residential real estate sector, stakeholders remain positive on the office front and expect leasing rates to be on an upward swing in the coming six months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:05 IST

Get a credit-linked subsidy on your Home Loan with Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or PMAY, a well-known government housing scheme, was initially instated to serve Indian homebuyers with limited financial means. However, owing to the positive response that the scheme attracted, reforms were

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:48 IST

BBG Charitable Trust believes in the Right to Education for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women and girls have proved their mettle everywhere in the world and, it happened only because of the right kind of opportunities and resources. On the other side, in our country, the majority of girls lack the facility of education, even though

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:39 IST

Coffee Day Group to clear all due debt of Rs 4,970 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Saturday that total debt of the Coffee Day Group stands at Rs 4,970 crore and all obligations to the lenders will be honoured.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:56 IST

Mahindra inaugurates first automotive assembly plant in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 17 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of a local automotive assembly plant at Welipenna near Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:05 IST

TVS Motor Singapore invests $3.2 million in Predictronics Corp

Singapore, Aug 17 (ANI): TVS Motor Singapore Pte Ltd said on Saturday it has signed definitive agreements to invest 3.2 million dollars (about Rs 22.7 crore) in Predictronics Corporation, a US-based company headquartered in Ohio which specialises in providing end-to-end predictive maintenance analytic

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:59 IST

Sun Pharma inks deal with China Medical Systems to commercialise...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sun Pharma has entered into an exclusive licencing agreement with China Medical System Holdings (CMSH) to develop and commercialise seven generic products in Mainland China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:59 IST

AICTE recognises 'Care for Society' initiative of GBS as a 'Best...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School's (GBS) 'Care for Society' initiative has been recognized by AICTE as a 'Best Practices' nationally, by approved institutions in India.

Read More
iocl