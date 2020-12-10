RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life forge bancassurance partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday announced a bancassurance partnership to offer life insurance products to the bank's 87 lakh customers.

The alliance will enable customers of RBL Bank to access and seamlessly purchase customer-centric protection and long-term savings products of the company and provide financial security to themselves and their families.

RBL Bank will distribute ICICI Prudential Life's products through its network of 398 branches spread across 28 states besides it's internet and mobile banking touch-points.



For ICICI Prudential Life, the partnership will deepen and further strengthen its multi-channel distribution network.

Through this tie-up, the entire bouquet of ICICI Prudential Life's insurance plans on the protection and savings platform will be available for purchase to customers of the bank.

"This collaboration empowers our customers to choose from a comprehensive suite of products and plan for a financially secure future," said Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO of RBL Bank.

N S Kannan, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said that besides the common philosophy of customer-centricity, both partners have been leveraging technology to provide customers a seamless digital fulfillment journey and superior customer experience.

"There is a growing awareness among consumers about protection and the need to financially secure self and family following the pandemic," he said. (ANI)

