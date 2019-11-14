Hiver
Re-envisioning e-mail with Hiver 2.0

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:03 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Hiver, a leading email collaboration solution for teams, has launched a new and improved version of the product called Hiver 2.0.
Packed with powerful enterprise feature and an all-new user interface, Hiver 2.0 promises faster collaboration and more productivity for teams.
The new user interface represents the company's reimagined approach and commitment to delivering the industry's most complete and innovative collaborative Gmail platform to the market. The new UI has been designed to make it as easy as possible for the users to find information, which means fewer clicks and less time wasted on managing emails.
In addition to the UI, Hiver has launched powerful features like Views and Customer Satisfaction Surveys that enable users to save a combination of filters, and gauge the satisfaction score of customers, respectively.
Over the past eight years, Hiver has grown from strength to strength as a shared inbox solution for Gmail and G Suite. As of today, more than 1,500 companies of all sizes from over 30 countries use Hiver every day to manage their team emails, some of which include Canva, Harvard University, Shutterstock and Hubspot.
"In order to enable seamless collaboration, organizations need to concentrate on people, procedure and innovation at the same time. We, at Hiver, have created a platform that enables people to seamlessly collaborate with one another over email. Hiver 2.0 will make it even easier for teams to work together on email," said Niraj Ranjan Rout, Co-founder and CEO of Hiver.
Additional Features of Hiver 2.0
1. Notifications panel upgrade
Hiver's notifications panel can double up as a command center for tasks. Hiver has made it a lot easier to consume and act on the notifications. Customers now see a reminder for all pending unread notifications. Hiver also introduced the ability to mark read notifications as unread, to act upon later. All notifications related to notes have got a new look as well so that users can visually discern them from other notifications.
2. A powerful analytics export to power your external reporting needs
Hiver analytics export has been given an upgrade. With filters and 10 new data points, it will now be a breeze for users to build their own reports suited to their needs. Users can create a response time report for their high-value customers, or report on their customer satisfaction (CSAT), and even build a list of aging conversations. They can even schedule exports in advance on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis - according to their reporting needs.
