Recent Increase in Trade Focus: Australia-India Trade and Investment Expo

Mumbai/Bengaluru [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to build on the recent increase in bilateral trade and economic growth, between Australia and India - Sydney, is set to host the 4th edition of the TatXpo 2019-Australia India Trade and Investment Expo, slated for 27-29 August 2019.

While the headlines refer to growing coal exports to India, the bilateral trade is much more than that, with Total Merchandise trade of AUD$29 billion (2017-18), and Exports at AUD$15.5 billion and imports at AUD$13.9 billion in 2018, highlighting recent growth in the discussions between the countries over Education, Mining, Tourism, ITeS, Solar, Sports and Agriculture.

The speakers gracing the occasion will include eminent personalities like:

* Manish Gupta - Consulate General of India, Sydney

* Alex Frino - Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Wollongong

* Raghu Babu Gunturu - Founder Partner, R&A Associates

* James Posnett - Senior Manager, ASX

* Bill Fuggle - Partner, Baker McKenzie

* Simon Yoo - Executive Director, Ernst and Young

* Subhash Challa - CEO, SenSen Networks

* Rahul Anand - CEO, Hopscotch.in

* Venkat Nott - CEO, Vinculum Group

* Darren Rudd - Head of Corporate Affairs, Tata Consultancy Services

* Nick Hockley - CEO, ICC T20 Worldcup

* Amit Choudary - Head of APAC, Saas Focus (Cognizant company)

* Tash Jamieson - Global Founders Program Manager, UNSW

* Bryan McGoldrick - CEO, Global Brands Australia

* Sri Annaswamy - Founder and Director, Swamy and Associates

* Elaine Starkey - CEO, Global Study Partners

* Adam Brimo - CEO, Open Learning

* Preeti Bajaj - CEO, Clipsal Solar (Schneider Electric Company)

* Sonia Bhojwani - General Manager of Corporate Development at Nextt Group

* Zarmeen Pavri - Director, U ethical Funds

* Sonia Gandhi - CEO, Gandhi Creations

* Rachel Nunn - Founder and Director, Good Will Hunters

The theme this year for this major bilateral event is to spark a dialogue around 'India's Economic Strategy to 2035', and how Australia's economic partnership with India can help. The TatXpo envisages building and facilitating a support system which will allow Australian companies to utilize resources in Indian business, technology, intellectual property and legal frameworks to start or improve their businesses in India and vice-versa.

Aligned with the Strategy, the Expo will focus on seven sectors:

* Agriculture,

* Education,

* Healthcare,

* Finance,

* Sports and tourism

* IT and ITeS and

* Retail

Which show potential and strong economic opportunity, government focus on creating a conducive environment and an open approach to foreign investors.

India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and offers more opportunity for Australian business than any other market. Australian exports are estimated to grow to A$45 bn in 20 years, and FDI to A$100 bn1,2, reflecting the growth trajectory and underlying synergy between the economies.

Over the next two decades, a growing India will need many of Australia's goods and services - including in education, agriculture, energy, resources, tourism, healthcare, financial services, infrastructure, science and innovation, and sport.

"TatXpo 2019-Australia India Trade and Investment Expo offers a unique opportunity for India and Australia to strengthen the economic order in the Indo-Pacific in a balanced manner, a win-win scenario for both. The India-Australia relationship is on a very sound footing with both nations working closely to accelerate growth and propel bilateral ties to the next level. This catalyses increased level of economic engagement and provides boost to the business, investment and people-to-people links," said Bill Fuggle, Senior partner at Baker Mckenzie, Sydney, based law firm.

With about 40 percent of the global GDP and over 42 percent of the world's population, India is on path to evolve as a hub for design, innovation and manufacturing. Aided by strong fiscal policies, India is on track to become a nation of young innovators. A balanced Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement will further catalyse the growth across goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights.

"This year marks the 4th year of the TatXpo 2019-Australia India Trade and Investment Expo, an important trade and investment platform to foster business growth. India is set to become the world's third largest economy by 2030 and reaching this goal will see India as a key driver of continued global economic growth. TatXpo enables the business leaders to access a series of detailed deep dive workshops with service providers, regulators and stakeholders from both the capital markets and market development ecosystem," said Ram Gorlamandala, Tat Capital's Co-founder and Director.

"We have made TatXpo much in line with the ambitious plan to transform Australia's economic partnership with India out to 2035. This will be an opportunity for both Indian delegates, as well as Australian delegates to learn from each other in a pragmatic way of doing business together, providing a unique opportunity for companies to present their story to targeted stakeholders," said Pras Indrakumar, Tat Capital's Co-founder and Director.

India and Australia are both committed to strengthening regional institutions and ensure markets remain open and facilitate the free flow of trade, capital, and ideas. The relationship has undergone evolution in recent years, developing a positive track, into a friendly partnership. The two nations have much in common, underpinned by shared values of pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, expanding economic engagement and increasing high level interaction.

The commonalities including strong, vibrant, secular and multicultural democracies, free press, independent judiciary and English language, serve as a foundation for a closer co-operation. The long-standing people-to-people ties, ever increasing Indian students coming to Australia for higher education, growing tourism and sporting links, especially Cricket and Hockey, play a significant role in further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The expo will likely to see forging of many MoUs, joint ventures and strategic partnerships between Australian and Indian clients. This year over 150+ delegates from Australia and India, including top CEOs, Family offices, private equity and venture capital investors and thought leaders are expected to converge and learn from each other in a pragmatic way of doing business.

