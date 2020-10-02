Red Chillies VFX COO Keitan Yadav virtually inaugurates Arena Animation Centre at SAIT in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] October 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keitan Yadav, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies VFX E-inaugurated the new centre of Arena Animation at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology Campus, Indore.

Keitan Yadav is a renowned name in the industry with his 25 years of experience and currently helms Redchillies. VFX & Redchillies.color as it's COO.

"It has always been my dream to associate with the education and training industry which I always felt is neglected in terms of animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics," said Yadav on the inauguration.

Speaking about how he visualizes the industry's roadmap in the next five years, he said that it's going to be an evolving industry where more and more entertainment is going to seep into the daily lives through OTT, film theatrical release, or mobile devices.

He also said that because of the pandemic, the industry is investing in virtual production making a lot of things possible remotely and efficiently with a lesser number of people, fewer shooting days, and more effective management of artists.

Before the pandemic, the Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) industry never thought of working from home, but adapting to change even Redchilles now has more than 300 artists working from home and they have delivered movies like Class of '83, Gunjan Saxena, Radhe and many more projects working from home.

Every studio in the world has adapted to this change after the pandemic, and with this, there will be a lot of flexibility for the studios to minimize the cost and maximize the output.

The pandemic has sped up the destructive changes in the industry. Gaming engines like Unreal or Unity Engines are going to play a major role. They will be replacing traditional software that has been used in the industry until now.

He also said that in the AVGC ecosystem, ARENA has bridged the gap by delivering a studio ready individual. Trained students are industry-ready, we can hire them and in no time we can put them on live projects.

Kinshuk Trivedi, Vice President of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology along with Arena Animation also announced the launch of Centre of Design at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology that would offer AICTE approved Bachelor and Diploma Vocation programmes in VFX & Animation and Graphic Design & Multimedia.

He said that the synergies between a technology college and an Animation, VFX, and Graphic Design studio makes this centre one of the most unique across the country.

"As far as the growing media & entertainment industry is concerned, Indore has been identified as a prime growth driver. With the introduction of a new centre of Arena Animation, we are hopeful to turn Indore into a hotbed of skilled animation and VFX professionals. The new centre is set up to facilitate an opportunity for students to achieve superior training in a sector that is showing the potential of multi-fold growth. Arena Animation is committed to delivering fully on its capabilities to educate and train the students from Indore with requisite skillsets, propelling a career in creative arts and more importantly taking the industry forward," said Pravir Arora, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd.

"With the help of our extensive curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and the latest 3D animation and visual effects technology that meets international standards, Arena Animation strives to offer students a comprehensive education in the growing field of 3D Animation and VFX. Our students have worked with leading Hollywood and Indian cinemas which are known for its superior animation and VFX effects. Along with this, the course also allows the opportunity to become micro-entrepreneurs. It has been our endeavor to better ourselves and provide global exposure to the students and we believe that the new center in Indore will be able to open up multiple job opportunities," said Easo Thampy Mathew, Senior Vice President, Business & Operations for Arena Animation.



With more and more film-goers hooked to flying humans and stomping monsters, the Indian animation and Visual Effects (VFX) industry has grown considerably.

As per IBEF, Media and Entertainment Industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5 per cent over 2019-24. While the 2020 FICCI Frames E&Y Report highlighted that online gaming, digital media, animation & VFX were the top three contributors to the media & entertainment industry's growth story.

The entire Animation, VFX & Post-Production Industry grew by 20 per cent to reach Rs 9400 crore. The industry is expected to reach Rs 15560 crore by 2022. VFX industry alone grew by 25 per cent in 2019 to reach Rs 4950 crore.

Bollywood and regional films witnessed increased demand for big-budget VFX productions. Multiple international VFX studios are either entering the Indian market or investing in setting up infrastructure in India.

ARENA Animation students are placed as Graphic Designers, Web Designers, 2D/3D Animators, 3D Modelers, Compositors, Visualizers, and Pre and Post Production executives in blue-chip animation studios and entertainment companies.

The smart city - Indore, home to premier educational institutions with a stout educational infrastructure is dotted with numerous educational institutions, making it a leading educational hub of India.

Indore today is witnessing huge interest from among the young pursuers of the creative field to learn animation and VFX enabled course.

In addition to a thriving media and entertainment industry, the increasing number of animation studios and game developers too has been playing a significant role in this growing demand.

Given the current backdrop of an economic slowdown and the booming cusp of startups and entrepreneurship, one of the sectors that have no dearth of job opportunities in the growing media & entertainment industry, where the only prerequisite is a skilled resource/ man-power.

Every day this industry needs excellent animation, VFX, game designing, graphic designing, web designing artists, and more.

The inauguration was also graced by Vishal Vohra, National Academic Head, Aptech, Tarun Narula, Geographic Head- Business & Operation, Aptech, Dr DK Mishra, Director Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology and Aniket Daryapurkar, Regional Sales Head, Arena Animation, Trapti Yagnik, Centre Manager, Arena Animation, SAIT Indore and Kartik Yadav, Centre Head, Arena Animation, SAIT Indore.

The programme was conducted by Chani Trivedi, Director, Sri Aurobindo Group.

