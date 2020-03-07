Redefine luxury and chic with Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the only Pullman Hotel in India is the new luxury destination for entrepreneurs, corporates, leisure travellers and residents in the city.

From innovative gastronomy at its eclectic fine dining outlets to art experiences in hotel spaces to inspiring meetings and wellness offerings, the upscale hotel is a destination for all. With a rich brand lineage - Pullman is inspired by George Pullman, who introduced luxury train travel for the first time.

He revolutionized the concept of sleeper trains by giving them an environment of luxury, conviviality and comfort. It allowed voyagers to sleep and dine in rail travel and was popularly known as 'Pullman Sleeper' or 'Palace Car.' Later, the first hotel on wheels was introduced that was equipped with a sleeper, kitchen, dining car and impeccable service.

In 2007- the world-leading augmented hospitality group, Accor decided to reinvent the upscale hotel experience. Pullman Hotels and Resorts was born with the same spirit of innovation.

On placing a compass at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, one would find that business hubs of Delhi and Gurgaon are at a radius of few km and adjacent to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The upscale hotel offers 270 rooms and six restaurants and bars, a full-service spa and salon, and an outdoor swimming pool. Also, with a philosophy of "Our world is your playground" a concept by Pullman Hotels & Resorts - the brand aims to promote art, photography and local culture on a large scale and in an innovative manner.

Artist Playground or Art Zone by Pullman New Delhi Aerocity are inspiring concepts that showcase a permanent art space, complementing the luxury and design of the hotel.

"Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is the 100th Pullman worldwide that opened in 2015 and is one of the high-end international brand of the Accor group. The upscale hotel is targeted at cosmopolitan travellers who enjoy combining work and leisure. From presenting cuisines of different parts of the world to displaying the artwork of renowned artists, the five-star hotel is committed to offering impeccable service and warm hospitality to the guests," said Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager Delegate (Area General Manager) Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

"In the last six months, we organized various food festivals showcasing delectable cuisine from various countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Turkey which was a great win for us. Moreover, by inviting renowned international artists, we have become one of the only five-star hotel in Aerocity offering live jazz nights every month. We have a lot more to showcase this year around Art, Gastronomy and Experiences," he added.

With Delhi's star chef, Neeraj Tyagi on board as the Director of Culinary, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, the property has become the new hot destination for F&B in the city. The upscale hotel offers global cuisine from around the world with frequently organizing sumptuous national and international food festivals by inviting global and home chefs at the property.

The five-star hotel offers an assortment of dining options with every restaurant having a distinct identity. Pluck, our signature buffet restaurant serves Regional Indian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Hawker Style Asian Cuisine. Pluck offers the freshest, safest ingredients in a seasonal menu that is locally focused and globally artistic, cultivating a healthy relationship on our tables with an in house farm of 5,000 square feet.

The restaurant has introduced a revamped lunch and dinner buffet menu presenting 15 different islands which includes Grandma's Kitchen, Chaat Counter, Pickle Wall, Noodle Soup Bar and International Dessert Counter and much more.

Further, another signature dining outlet at the hotel, Honk is a melting pot of flavours with an indoor and alfresco seating offering Asian inspired street food cuisine. Honk has recently introduced Honk Dim sum lunches which have endless servings of 22 varieties of Steamed, Pan-fried and baked Dimsum.

Guests can also relish varieties of soups, salads, curated meals in a bowl, and homemade gelato exclusively available every day. Originating in tea houses, dim sums are best complemented with tea. Delight your palate with premium Asian teas and beverages like shochu, sake and umeshu.

From heart-warming decor to the calming aroma, the Woo Wellness Spa and Salon is the most luxurious and sensational pampering paradise at the hotel. The Spa offers every imaginable treatment - from Swedish to Thai to Ayurvedic and is always looking for new ways to ease the stress out of its patrons.

The meeting spaces support a vibrant space that appeals to the five senses, flexibility in usage to create an environment that fosters creativity, productivity and personal fulfilment. Moreover, the elegant and contemporary design and decor of 1,191 square metres of pillarless Peacock Ballroom is inspired by the Indian peacock - vibrant, stately and majestic. Pullman Courtyard, an outdoor space, can also be used for Meetings Events Conventions and Weddings.

Club by Pullman, another spectacular offering by the five-star hotel is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort with distinctive amenities, specially designed keeping in mind the requirement of today's traveller. Spread over 36 square meters, the Club room is a unique space overlooking the runway on the top floor and comes along with exclusive access to the bespoke Club lounge and its benefits.

Pullman stands strongly as a premium brand of the Accor group and believes in bringing together all the interesting elements of the key brand pillars that create a unique hospitality experience for those in Delhi and NCR.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

