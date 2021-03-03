Reem - Abhishek Nigam featuring music video Tum Bin directed by Shadab Siddiqui is out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): When music inspires you to stay positive and in love whether you are together or part; love can pass the test of time and distance when faith soars high. Love makes you impatient at times and teaches you to be patient at other times; when in love distance is merely spaces between your fingers.

Perfect Time Pictures is all set to release a heart-touching and melodious track, 'Tum Bin'; perfect blend of soul and spirit of romance and yearning, a classic combination of Indian Modern and Classical music. In the soulful voice of Palak Muchhal, featuring Abhishek Nigam and Reem. S Shaikh the song is sure to leave a mark in your hearts and mind with its video and music.

The lyrics of Tum Bin express how forlorn lovers feel, the gamut of emotions, longing to be together, and reliving every moment they had spent together. The music video has been directed by Shadab Siddiqui, music has been given by Nitesh Ramchadra, and lyrics beautifully Penned by Subhashini Swar Jalalabadi. Kumar Abhishek, the producer of the song feels he had the perfect pair to bring the vision and essence of the song to life.

"Music is for the soul, and Tum Bin is bound to leave you lingering and wanting to hear it on loop. Music is considered great only if you keep humming it even when you have stopped playing the song," expresses producer Kumar Abhishek. Creative Produced By Lalji Wagh Choreographed by Chirag Zaveri and the casting & project has been designed and finalized by Noor Siddique.

YouTube Link: youtu.be/jxnJCFgmni8.



While directing the video, Shadab wanted to capture the essence of Indian Modern Classical music, the spirit behind the music and the lyrics.

"To justify the feel of the music, we chose to shoot the song with a Bengali backdrop where the newlyweds are separated as love for the nation is greater than any other love a person feels," expressed Shadab.

The song ends with heart touching lines, Ek taraf mulk, ek taraf mohabbat hai, Ishq karne walon ko dono ki zarurat hai...... the voice over for these lines is Ajaz Khan and these lines have been written by Arafat Mehmood of Vaaste song fame.

Kumar Abhishek is also excited about his upcoming venture a feature film titled "Coat" starring Vivaan Shah, Sanjay Mishra and voice over by Naseeruddin Shah. There will also be a special cameo role played out by the ex CM of Bihar, Jitan Ram Majhi, the fulm will be releasing in a couple of months.

