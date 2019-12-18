Registrations open for India Fund Fest - largest single day startup funding event

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Dec 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Fund Fest is back after the resounding success of the first three editions in 2017 (SAIACS, Bangalore), 2018 (SAIACS, Bangalore) & 2019 (Ritz Carlton, Bangalore) to give budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to get on to a path of accelerated funding.

This year it will be held on February 7, 2020 at the Chitkara University, Chandigarh. It is the first time it is shifting out of Bengaluru and is being hosted at Chitkara University with the active support of the Chandigarh Angels Network. The event is being organized by Natio Cultus Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. - Hyderabad. Registrations open from December 20 for the 2020 edition.

This is a business funding program that has become hugely popular because of its distraction-free format, as there is no carnival-like atmosphere, no speeches of sponsors, no panel discussions, no stalls to sell products and services and no crowds of unrelated people and needless networking - only entrepreneurs and the matched investors. In the previous three editions of the event, entrepreneurs from across India and 47 other countries registered and participated.

This year, 25 entrepreneurs will be selected through a rigorous filtering process out of 14,000 applications expected. The selection of these startups will be made by an eminent jury and through a proprietary 'Investor Readiness Report' process, ensuring the companies are thoroughly vetted. The entrepreneurs will be from a wide range of industries. These finalists will be pitching in front of 12 Master Investors to get deals needed to take their businesses to the next level.

The event will be recorded to be telecast as a web TV series on the India Fund Fest YouTube channel.

Nalin Singh, Founder of Natio Cultus Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., author of the best seller and national honour winning book "Get Funded Now" will be the Deal Master for India Fund Fest 2020. He will be interacting with the founders of selected companies to coach them about their pitch and funding strategy from a week in advance.

Other than the 12 Master Investors, there will be an audience of 150+ invited investors and business experts from Indonesia, Singapore, USA and other countries, attending this prestigious event at Chitkara University, Chandigarh. Incubators and accelerators from India will also be a part to witness the live pitching session.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

