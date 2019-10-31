Reliance Brands raises stake in Future101 Design, holding now stands at 17.5 pc

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:39 IST

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion, stock zooms by 30 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Private sector lender Yes Bank said on Thursday that it has received a 1.2 billion dollar (about Rs 8,520 crore) binding offer for a stake purchase from a global investor, adding it is in advanced talks with other investors.