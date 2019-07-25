Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital hopes to reduce its debt by Rs 12,000 crore (or 70 per cent) in FY20
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital hopes to reduce its debt by Rs 12,000 crore (or 70 per cent) in FY20

Reliance Capital repays outstanding CP of Rs 75 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:03 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital said on Thursday that it has fully repaid its outstanding commercial paper (CP) of Rs 75 crore.
"With the above repayment the CP, outstanding stands at zero from the peak outstanding amount of about Rs 3,500 crore," it said in a statement. "Though CPs were rated A4 by ICRA, the same have been repaid in full on the due dates."
Reliance Capital is looking to mop up Rs 6,000 crore by selling its shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM). There are indications that the entire transaction will close by August-end.
The entire RNAM stake monetisation proceeds will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt. The company expects to reduce its debt by at least Rs 12,000 crore (or 70 per cent) in the current financial year.
Reliance Capital, a part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector financial services companies with interests in asset management and mutual funds; life, health and general insurance; commercial and home finance; stock broking; wealth management services; distribution of financial products; asset reconstruction; proprietary investments and other activities in financial services. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:44 IST

V-Guard Industries net profit rises 54 pc in Q1

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 25 (ANI): Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard has reported consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 53 crore, up by 54 per cent from Rs 34.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:37 IST

Electronic witnessing system: A 'safety valve' in modern IVF...

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Earlier this month, awful news shocked the medical fraternity and the patients all over the globe. A US couple of Asian descent accused a California fertility clinic of an IVF mix up, leading them to have 'wrong children'. They filed a la

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:28 IST

Safeguard your health this rainy season with a Monsoon Insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The monsoon season usually records an increase in the number of injuries due to rain-related accidents. Additionally, several regions in the country also witness an outbreak of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:51 IST

Priya Priyadarshini Jain receives 'Indian Woman of Influence...

New Delhi [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eminent fashionista, social entrepreneur and philanthropist Priya Priyadarshini Jain has been felicitated with the prestigious 'Indian Woman of Influence' award at the House of Lords, the United Kingdom Parliament, London.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:45 IST

Former Finance Secretary S C Garg seeks voluntary retirement...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A day after being transferred to the Ministry of Power in a bureaucratic reshuffle, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is reported to have sought voluntary retirement from government service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:42 IST

Anshu Gupta bags title of Star Bellezza Mrs Asia 2019

New Delhi [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anshu Gupta, a homemaker recently bagged the title of "Mrs Asia 2019", at a star glitz beauty pageant event organized in Goa by Delhi based Star Bellezza Productions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:02 IST

Kaspersky finds 60 pc rise in users hit by password stealers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The use of malware designed to harvest consumers' digital data has seen a significant rise this year, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:32 IST

APSEZ announces expiration of cash tender offer for $650 million...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd has announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash its outstanding 650 million dollars 3.5 per cent senior notes due in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:56 IST

Global leaders and service providers to discuss the work of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Post concluding a successful launch edition of the People Matters TechHR conference in Singapore, Asia's most sought after HR and work tech conference is all set to host the most renowned global leaders to initiate conversations around the changing pa

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:35 IST

Final call for applications: International Transfer Programme at...

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India's leading private universities, synonymous with excellence, invites last round of applications from aspiring engineers for its International Transfer Programme offered by International Centre f

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:29 IST

Bharti Infratel clocks net profit of Rs 887 crore in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Bharti Infratel, a leading provider of telecom towers and related infrastructure, has reported 39 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 887 crore during April to June as compared to Rs 638 crore the same period of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:15 IST

ICRA downgrades long-term ratings of Yes Bank with negative outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): ICRA has downgraded Yes Bank's long-term ratings on various bonds while retaining a negative outlook.

Read More
iocl