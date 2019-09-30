ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani in Mumbai on Monday
ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani in Mumbai on Monday

Reliance Capital to exit lending business: Anil Ambani

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) Chairman Anil Ambani said on Monday that Reliance Capital will no longer be in any lending business.
Instead, it will be only a financial shareholder in subsidiary companies Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance.
"As a part of transformation process, Reliance Capital has decided it will not be in any of the lending businesses," Ambani told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.
"Reliance Commercial Finance and Reliance Home Finance are working closely with all our lenders and other stakeholders to finalise the resolution plans which are expected to be completed in the next few months by December 2019," he added.
Ambani said that Reliance Capital will only be a financial shareholder in both these companies to reconverge shareholder value under a new management and shareholding structure and effectively reduce debt of the group by Rs 25,000 crore.
He said the company suffered great collateral damage over the last six months due to a combination of factors, including the crisis in the financial services sector, irrational action by auditors and rating agencies, and now slowdown of the Indian economy.
"Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) suffered collateral damage due to a combination of factors, including reckless selling and rumour mongering over the past six months," he said.
Retail shareholders of the company have increased by 10 lakh, he said, adding that it is unfortunate that true value of the business is not recognised amid all the noises.
Ambani said the ADAG had repaid over Rs 35,000 crore in debt over the past 15 months. It is close to repaying another Rs 15,000 crore by March 2020 despite zero funding from any bank, NBFC or financial institution.
Reliance ADAG Group has over Rs 60,000 crore receivables stuck in regulatory and arbitration proceedings for the past five to ten years. "We are transforming Reliance Capital. It is a young company."
On Monday, Reliance Capital said it recently made interest and principal repayment of Rs 72.65 crore on a range of instruments, including non-convertible debentures, term loans and inter-corporate deposits.
It said the company remained current on all its repayment obligations. The company completed 21.54 per cent stake sale in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management to Nippon Life Insurance of Japan for Rs 3,030 crore, it said on Friday.
Following the development, the scrip fell 12.14 per cent to hit a low of Rs 24.60.
Reliance Capital is one of India's largest financial services conglomerates in the country with nearly Rs 90,000 crore of assets, Rs 8,000 crore of net worth and over 18,000 employees.
It has a strong presence across the entire financial services space, including general insurance business, life insurance business, asset reconstruction, securities broking and distribution and commodity exchange businesses. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:13 IST

Huawei announces spread the joy Diwali campaign

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Adding to the festive fervour of the season, Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smartphones, tablets and wearables, which includes Huawei Y9 prime 2019, Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei P30 Pro, Huaw

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST

Mobile Sales Force Automation - the key to improve FMCG Sector ROI

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sales force automation is the key to driving excellence and execution while managing work force for large FMCG and CPG companies globally.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:41 IST

Save big and win big with offers from Bajaj Finserv when you...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is all set to extend a list of lucrative benefits to its customers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:21 IST

Suzlon Energy denies reports of filing for bankruptcy, stock...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Troubled renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Monday denied reports suggesting that it has filed for bankruptcy and will soon be approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:02 IST

IndiGrid reduces trading lot size to one-third after SEBI's new...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): IndiGrid, India's first power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), on Monday announced the reduction of its trading lot size from current 5,103 units to 1,701 units in line with revised guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEB

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:14 IST

Goa based Synapse and ScreenRoot win India's Best Design Studio Awards

Goa [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Business-storytelling firm Synapse Communication Design Private Limited, and Interaction Design firm ScreenRoot Technologies Limited secured two of the most prestigious awards at India's Best Design Awards 2019 by POOL Magazine.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:14 IST

Quality education- a vision for a bright future

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world around is changing at a great pace and looking at the Indian education system, one realizes there is a lot which needs to be done.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:05 IST

Shares of Indiabulls Group tank, housing finance unit down by 30 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Shares of Indiabulls Group tanked in the morning trade on Monday with Indiabulls Housing Finance slumping by 30.16 per cent after the Delhi High Court agreed on Friday to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging fund diversion and accounting irreg

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:30 IST

APTEL approves share transfer of Prayagraj Power without...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The Appellate Tribunal For Electricity (APTEL) has upheld the approval granted for the transfer of 75.01 per cent ownership of Prayagraj Power Generation Company to Renascent Power Ventures without any reduction of the adopted tariff.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:02 IST

Shares of Reliance Capital dip 4.4 pc after stake sale in RNAM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital touched a 52-week low of Rs 26.75 on Monday, declining 4.46 per cent during early hours after the company concluded the sale of its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM).

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:27 IST

Sensex down by 300 points, banking and metal stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Monday on the back of subdued global cues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:17 IST

Innovation to transform landscape of banking and money: IMF

Washington DC [USA], Sep 29 (ANI): As privately issued stablecoins continue to encroach on more traditional forms of money -- like cash and bank deposits -- policymakers will not simply look on from the sidelines.

Read More
iocl