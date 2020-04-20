Reliance Foundation to feed three crore Indians amid COVID-19 extended lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra), April 20 (ANI): Reliance Foundation said on Monday it will provide over three crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers across the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mission Anna Seva will be the largest meal distribution programme ever undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world.

The beneficiaries of this programme include daily wage earners, slum dwellers, urban service providers, factory workers, and residents of old-age homes and orphanages.

"As India enters this extended period of lockdown, our hearts go out to all our fellow citizens who depend on daily wages for their survival," said its Chairperson Nita Ambani.

"Whenever India is faced with adversity, our people have always overcome it with unity and determination. Our response to this crisis will be no different. Together, we will win," she said in a statement.

Ambani said COVID-19 is an unprecedented pandemic for the world, for India and for humanity. "These are difficult times, and you may be feeling anxious, but please remember that you are not alone."

"For Mukesh and me, it is a top priority to ensure that each one of you, and your loved ones in your families, are safe, protected, and COVID-free," said Ambani.

"Our pledge to feed needy Indians. In our culture, Anna Daan is MahaDaan. The Upanishads teach us that food itself is Brahma," she said.

In partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Reliance has set up India's first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 Hospital in Mumbai in just two weeks which is a national record. It is now expanding this facility to a capacity of 250 beds.

Reliance is also producing one lakh masks and personal protective equipment daily for health-workers and caregivers across India. It is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure COVID-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require.

In this hour of need, our colleagues at Reliance Retail are working overtime to provide essential supplies every day to millions of Indians through our stores and home deliveries across over 200 cities.

Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 535 crore to various relief funds, including the PM CARES fund.

