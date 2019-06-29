On June 11, PwC had resigned from the position
On June 11, PwC had resigned from the position

Reliance Home Finance appoints Dhiraj & Dheeraj as statutory auditors

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Reliance Home Finance, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital, has appointed Dhiraj & Dheeraj as statutory auditors, less than three weeks after Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) resigned from the position.
On June 11, PwC quit saying it did not receive a satisfactory response to its queries as part of the ongoing audit for 2018-19. PwC said Reliance Capital disputed the observations highlighted by it and did not convene an audit committee meeting within the expected time.
Reliance Home Finance said in a statement: "The board of directors at its meeting held today (on Friday) has appointed Dhiraj & Dheeraj as the statutory auditors to hold office in terms of the provisions of Section 139 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013."
A revised date of a board meeting to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 will be intimated in due course, it said in regulatory filings.
A similar intimation was done by Reliance Capital which also owns Reliance Commercial Finance Limited.
Dhiraj & Dheeraj is a professional services firm rendering services in the field of accounting, audit, internal audit, forensic audit, tax, regulatory services, statutory compliance, management services, outsourcing and human resource advisory to international and domestic clients.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:13 IST

Sandesara brothers scam much bigger than PNB scam, claims ED

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Sandesara brothers scam is much bigger than the fraud committed by PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST

ICRA downgrades IFCI's credit ratings to BBB with negative outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Investment information company ICRA has downgraded credit ratings of government-owned specialised financial institution IFCI Limited from BBB+ to BBB with a negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 21:40 IST

Employee consortium, AdiGroup to bid for 75 pc stake in Jet Airways

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Jet Airways Employee Consortium on Friday announced their partnership with AdiGroup to bid for the acquisition of 75 per cent stake in debt-ridden Jet Airways through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:07 IST

Haryana CM announces relief for MSME units

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Giving major relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units of Industrial Area Faridabad, Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday made several announcements including regularisation of MSME units developed in more than 70 per cent geographical area

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:07 IST

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) launches direct flight linking Baku...

New Delhi [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Backed by its core philosophy to provide strong regional network coverage, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the flag carrier and largest airline of the country of Azerbaijan today scaled yet another new height by launching its direct flight linking Baku to New Delhi

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:57 IST

Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar felicitates Aninda Basu with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mahadev Rao Jankar felicitates several entrepreneur with 'India's Great Entrepreneurs Awards 2019' for their exemplary work in nation building saying the entrepreneur are the very foundation of the economy and also help

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:41 IST

Current account deficit narrows to $4.6 billion in Q4 FY19: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) totalled 4.6 billion dollars or 0.7 per cent of the GDP in the fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:31 IST

"Bright prospects, plethora of job opportunities await...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu conducted 'Tholainokku 2019', a free seminar on Directorate of Technical Education's (DoTE) 'online counselling' for Engineering aspirants at Chennai on June 28, 2

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:13 IST

Turmeric makes it to BSE's commodity derivatives segment

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): BSE, earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange, on Friday started commodity derivatives trading in turmeric with a lot size of 10 metric tonnes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:49 IST

Himachal Pradesh signs Rs 300 crore MoU for investment in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh state government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 300 crore in Mahindra Holidays and Resorts to set up properties at Kandaghat in Solan district, Janjheli and Koldam in Mandi district and Dharamshala.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Policybazaar.com survey results indicate changing perception of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): It is quite evident that India for long has remained under-insured and the awareness around insurance has been left even further behind.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:06 IST

Mukesh Ambani shows interest to invest in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani as part of an outreach activity for attracting investments to the state.

Read More
iocl