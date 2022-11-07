Reliance Industries among World's Best Employers: Forbes

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Reliance Industries has emerged in the 20th position among the list of Forbes' sixth annual World's Best Employers, which was done in partnership with market research company Statista.

Samsung, with 266,673 employees, was on the top of the list. Microsoft is on the second position, IBM on the third and Alphabet, Apple, Delta Air Lines, Costco Wholesale, Adobe, Southwest Airlines and Dell Technologies were sequentially in order on the list, which was released last month.

To compile this ranking, Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions to determine which ones excel in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility, according to Forbes website.



Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family and to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. This year's list comprises 800 companies that received the highest scores.

The whole list prepared by Forbes has 50 firms and many tech companies are on the list.

Reliance Industries, with 230,000 employees, engages in hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas, organised retail, digital services, and others. The refining segment includes the production and marketing operations of the petroleum products.

"The Great Resignation - the tidal wave of people voluntarily resigning from their jobs - shows no signs of slowing down. The global phenomenon, which started in early 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has transformed the workplace. Along with higher salaries, better benefits and advancement opportunities and work-life balance, employees say purpose-driven work is a top priority. And their bosses are paying close attention," Forbes said. The list was released on October 11, 2022. (ANI)

