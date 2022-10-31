Reliance Industries to use latest tech to enhance sustainable edge of its fire-resistant polyester

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Reliance Industries (RIL), the world's largest producer of polyester staple fibres and filament yarns, will use FRX Innovations' Nofia, a technology to enhance sustainable edge of its well-established Recron FS, fire-resistant polyester.

RIL said that Nofia's unique polymeric phosphorus-based chemistry helps make Recron FS more sustainable and technically superior for polyester textile applications. Nofia additives are certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for textile applications and other sustainability certifications such as ChemForward, Green Screen and TCO accrediting that the technology meets these global standards of safety and sustainability, the company said.

Hemant D. Sharma, sector head for polyester business, RIL, said, "Recron FS is manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities, having one of the most environment-friendly conditions and is a part of the responsible care products offering from RIL. We are very proud in bolstering Recron FS on safety and technical parameters with FRX's Nofia technology. We are committed to deliver exceptional fire safety without compromising health, environment, and aesthetics."

FRX Innovations CEO Marc Lebel commented that, "We are very proud to have been selected by the world's largest polyester fibre and filament yarn producer. For years now, consumer interest in sustainability has been steadily increasing."



He also added that, "It is rewarding to see Nofia being deployed in such high visibility consumer products. With ever-increasing pressure to deliver sustainable products to the market, we believe that FRX Innovations is well positioned to grow with sustainably minded customers around the world such as Reliance."

RIL said that as the world was coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic impact, sustainable textiles had seen a resurgence in demand as many leading textile companies were embedding their environmental and social responsibility goals as a part of their post-Covid-19 growth strategy.

To meet the goals of a circular economy (including the 3Rs of the waste hierarchy: reduce, recycle, and reuse), textile manufacturers are relying on innovative technologies, such as FRX's Nofia that enable sustainable products, the company said.

The global textile flame retardants market size was valued at $519.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6 per cent from 2022 to 2030.

RIL said it was seeing increasing interest from leading global textile companies for more sustainable, ecofriendly, fire-retardant technologies. Recron FS is a part of RIL's extensive R and D achievements in attaining its commitment to launch new products that are completely sustainable throughout-out their lifecycle and responsibly using natural resources. (ANI)

