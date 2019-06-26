VBSL will cut down commute time of Mumbaikars from over 90 minutes to 10 minutes
Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra sea link project

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:03 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure said on Wednesday it has bagged one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction contracts from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) -- the Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) project in Mumbai.
"Reliance Infrastructure is fully geared to deliver the project in 60 months from the appointed date of June 24, 2019, as per the contract," it said in a statement.
VBSL is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km. VBSL will cut down commute time of Mumbaikars from over 90 minutes to 10 minutes. Mumbaikars can look forward to drastic savings in their fuel cost besides eco-friendly travel with a minimal carbon footprint.
For the project, Reliance Infrastructure has completed the works related to soil investigation in partnership with Fugro Ltd, and engineering design in partnership with Dar Al Handasah. MSRDC is expected to finalise the location of the casting yard for the work to start on the project.
"This project will further propel Reliance Infrastructure as a premier E&C company in India," said company's Executive Director and CEO Punit Garg. "Our partnership with Astaldi SpA, the third biggest construction player in the world in bridges, will help us create a truly world-class mega infrastructure project for Mumbai."

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:22 IST

