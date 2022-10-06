Reliance Jio 5G beta trials begin in Delhi; over 1gbps download speed seen

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Thursday started beta trials of 5G services in the national capital along with three other cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi - with users getting download speed of over 1 gbps.

At Chanakyapuri, in Lutyens' Zone of New Delhi, the users got internet speed of over 1 gbps.

During the trial, the company said, "Now 5G services will be available only on an invitation basis."

According to the company, gradually people will start getting 5G signals in the entire city in a phased manner.

Jio is branded stand-alone 5G technology as 'True 5G'.



A Delhi-based user said he is satisfied with the 5G speed being offered. "The internet speed on 5G is a welcome change over 4G and it should soon be made available," said Rajesh, a user in Delhi.

He added that a lot of users, both business and students, were added to the Internet base during the pandemic period and 5G services will help such people and businesses.

According to an official statement released by Reliance Jio on October 4, Jio True 5G welcome offer is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation.

These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.

Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.

Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset. Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from. (ANI)

