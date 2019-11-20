Reliance Jio adds 69 lakh subscribers in September: TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Reliance Jio continued to lead the peers by adding 69.83 lakh mobile subscribers in September, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel lost over 49 lakh users during September. While Vodafone Idea lost 25.7 lakh subscribers, Bharti Airtel lost 23.8 lakh customers.

Jio's subscriber base now stands at 35.52 crore, according to TRAI.

Government-owned MTNL lost 8,717 users in September while BSNL added 7.37 lakh users.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 119.18 crore at the end of August to 119.52 crore at the end of September, marking a monthly growth rate of 0.29 per cent.

The total number of wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) rose to 117.37 crore in September-end from 117.1 crore in the previous month, clocking a monthly growth of 0.23 per cent.

Wireless subscription in urban areas fell to 65.91 crore while that in rural areas rose to 51.45 crore.

(ANI)

