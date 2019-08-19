Jio stormed into the highly-competitive telecom sector in September 2016 with its disruptive voice and data offerings
Jio stormed into the highly-competitive telecom sector in September 2016 with its disruptive voice and data offerings

Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users: TRAI

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Reliance Jio added over 8.26 million users in June while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 4.17 million subscribers combined, according to data released on Monday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
In May, Jio had 8.18 million additions.
In June 2019, 4.34 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 437.15 million at the end of May to 441.49 million at the end of June since the implementation of MNP, according to the TRAI report.
The number of active wireless subscribers (on the date of peak visitor location register) in June was 983.8 million.
The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,183.15 million at May-end to 1,186.63 million at June-end, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.29 per cent. The urban subscription increased from 674.66 million at the end of May to 675.58 million at the end of June.
The rural subscription also increased from 508.49 million to 511.05 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.14 per cent and 0.50 per cent respectively during June, the TRAI data showed.
As on June 30, the private access service providers held 89.73 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL -- the two PSU access service providers -- had a market share of only 10.27 per cent.
As on June 30, the top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL (9.05 million), Bharti Airtel (2.4 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.45 million), Hathway Cable and Datacom (0.84 million), and MTNL (0.74 million).
The top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (331.26 million), Bharti Airtel (119.09 million), Vodafone Idea (110.5 million), BSNL (12.87 million) and Tata Teleservices (1.4 million).
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:44 IST

Domestic cotton spinners in a bind as weak export demand weighs...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The performance of domestic cotton spinners is likely to weaken in the current financial year following a brief recovery in FY19 as they are grappling with the twin challenges of weak export demand and uncompetitive cotton prices, investment information firm ICRA said

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:34 IST

Embassy Group Hosts the 6th Edition of 'Embassy Pedal for the Planet'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 19(ANI/BusinessWire India): After the success of organizing the largest cycling event of the city over the past few years, Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer announces the 6th Edition of 'Embassy Pedal for the Planet'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:06 IST

Equity gauges end flat, Yes Bank falls 3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended in the green on Monday but last hour selling pressure erased all intra-day gains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:39 IST

KEC International secures orders of Rs 845 crore in railway...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): KEC International, an RPG Group company, said on Monday it has secured its first orders of Rs 845 crore in the emerging regional rapid transit system (RRTS) and metro sectors in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:26 IST

Vehicle registrations fall by 6 pc in July amid weak consumer sentiment

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Weak consumer sentiment amid tight liquidity conditions led to year-on-year de-growth of 6 per cent in vehicle registrations during July, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:59 IST

RBI working towards stable financial system in evolving...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is closely monitoring inter-linkages of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) with the banking sector, capital market and other financial entities to ensure stability, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:46 IST

Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 538 crore for various businesses

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries said on Monday it has bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore across various business verticals in the past two months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:20 IST

Digit SQUAD Tech Day hosts the biggest Tech Influencer gathering in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 19(ANI/NewsVoir): Digit SQUAD, the largest tech influencer community in India today hosted the country's biggest gathering of tech enthusiast and micro-influencers at the power-packed Mumbai edition of 'Digit SQUAD Tech Day'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:49 IST

HCL Tech signs MoU with MADC for expansion of MIHAN campus

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): HCL Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for expansion of its Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:22 IST

Equity indices in the green, pharma and IT stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Monday following global cues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:14 IST

Office real estate market holds steady while residential remains...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): While things are not looking up for residential real estate sector, stakeholders remain positive on the office front and expect leasing rates to be on an upward swing in the coming six months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:05 IST

Get a credit-linked subsidy on your Home Loan with Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or PMAY, a well-known government housing scheme, was initially instated to serve Indian homebuyers with limited financial means. However, owing to the positive response that the scheme attracted, reforms were

Read More
iocl