Reliance Jio becomes largest wireline player with 7.3 million subscribers: TRAI data

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Reliance Jio has become the largest wireline player with 7.3 million subscribers surpassing the state-run BSNL, which has 7.1 million subscribers as per the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday.

The TRAI on Tuesday released monthly subscriber data for the month ending August 2022.

As per the TRAI data, Reliance Jio also added 32.8 lakh new subscribers in August whereas Bharti Airtel added 3.2 lakh subscribers, and Vodafone Idea lost 19.6 lakh subscribers.

With the latest addition of 32.8 lakh mobile Jio's subscriber base has increased to 419.24 million. Airtel is in second place with 363.8 million subscribers.

As per the latest data, Jio has topped in all three categories of mobile subscriber base, wireline broadband, and wireline.



The top three Wired Broadband Service providers as per TRAI data were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd with 6.56 million, Bharti Airtel with 5.13 million, and BSNL with 3.88 million subscribers.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,173.66 million at the end of July-22 to 1,175.08 million at the end of August 2022, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.12 per cent.

Urban telephone subscription increased from 650.40 million at the end of July-22 to 651.07 million at the end of August-22 and the rural subscription also increased from 523.26 million to 524.01 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.10 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively during the month of August 2022, TRAI said.

The overall Tele-density in India increased from 85.11 per cent at the end of July 2022 to 85.15 per cent at the end of August 2022. The urban tele-density decreased from 134.78 per cent at the end of July 2022 to 134.71 per cent at the end of August 2022, however, rural tele-density increased from 58.37 per cent to 58.44 per cent during the same period.

The share of urban and rural subscribers in a total number of telephone subscribers at the end of August 2022 was 55.41 per cent and 44.59 per cent, respectively.

Wireline subscribers increased from 25.63 million at the end of July-22 to 25.97 million at the end of August 2022. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.34 million with a monthly growth rate of 1.34 per cent. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 92.35 per cent and 7.65 per cent respectively at the end of August, 2022. (ANI)

