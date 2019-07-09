Reliance, Kivanc join hands to offer eco-friendly textile solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd has joined hands with Turkey's textile behemoth Kivanc Tekstil to manufacture and market a sustainable and innovative fabric to leading apparel brands and consumers across the world.

Apart from manufacturing and marketing Reliance's R|Elan GreenGold fabrics, Kivanc will be the exclusive distributor of Recron GreenGold fibres to spinners, yarn manufacturers and knitters across Turkey.

The arrangement will enable Reliance and Kivanc to offer eco-friendly textile solutions to brands and retailers, sourcing their requirements from Turkey to meet the ever-growing demand of environment-friendly apparels.

Kivanc produces 18 million metres of blended fabrics per year. Its yield comprises a wide range of blends straddling polyester, cotton, viscose, linen, tencel, modal and wool.

Reliance's R|Elan GreenGold fabrics made from recycled PET substantially reduce emission of greenhouse gases as they are made from pre-dyed fibres and do not need much water, according to a statement.

(ANI)

