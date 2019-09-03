Reliance Power will hold majority stake in the joint venture
Reliance Power will hold majority stake in the joint venture

Reliance Power and Japan's JERA to set up 750 MW power project in Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:04 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 3 (ANI): Reliance Power said on Tuesday it has signed a partnership agreement with JERA, one of the largest power utilities of Japan, for jointly setting up 750 megawatt gas-based combined cycle power project at Meghnaghat in Bangladesh.
Reliance Power will hold 51 per cent stake while JERA will hold the remaining 49 per cent stake in the joint venture company. The project will represent the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the power sector of Bangladesh and contribute to the country's goal of energy security.
Reliance Power, the power generation company of Reliance Group, had signed an MoU during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka in June 2015 for setting up 3,000 megawatt gas-based combined cycle power project in phases.
The project agreements include power purchase agreement and land lease agreement with Bangladesh Power Development Board for the power project, gas supply agreement with Titas Gas and implementation agreement with the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
The project will be set up within three years of signing the agreements.
Chairman Reliance Group of Companies Anil Ambani said the joint venture project will give a tremendous boost to the economic and industrial growth of Bangladesh and enhance its energy security with clean, green and reliable LNG based power. "We are excited to be part of the
growth story of Bangladesh in partnership with JERA," he said in a statement.
JERA President Satoshi Onoda said, "Together with Reliance Power, we will realise a stable power supply and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:34 IST

Tata Steel announces closure of manufacturing unit in Welsh

London [Britain], Sep 3 (ANI): Tata Steel has announced the closure of a manufacturing plant in southern Welsh city of Newport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:25 IST

Sensex down by over 400 points on dismal macro data, PSU bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Tuesday in line with global cues while investors remained cautious after the government last week reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:55 IST

Abhay Batra, Chief Financial Officer Clovia - Awarded CFO100...

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Abhay Batra, the Chief Financial Officer of Clovia has been recognized under the 8th annual CFO100 program 2019 for the CFO100 2019 Roll of Honour under the Cost Control Management category.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:13 IST

India inches closer to becoming a Cyber security Superpower

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/Digpu): The 'Digital India' and 'New India' mission has been offered an essential impetus by an Indian Ethical hacker, Khushhal Kaushik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:47 IST

EazyDiner Foodie Awards, Bengaluru 3rd Edition recognizes...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): After two successful editions of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, India's most popular dining awards recently held its third edition at Bengaluru to recognise the best in the hospitality and food industry in the IT Capital of the

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:45 IST

Senitta, a Sanitary Napkin Brand is launched in the market

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Now is the time to break the myths and taboos about menstrual hygiene with Senitta.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:32 IST

Core Peeling a Self-assisted technology aided methodology...

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Experts estimate that the human mind produces an average of 2500 - 3,300 thoughts per hour and around 60,000 to 90,000 per day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:25 IST

Sanjeev Kumar Jha is the New World Record Holder for World's...

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Sanjeev Kumar Jha, a resident of Madhubani, Bihar broke the World Record for the 'Fastest Full Contact Kick' which is an integral part of every Marshal Art form at Erisha Auditorium, Perungudi, Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:03 IST

Growth of core infra sectors slows down to 2.1 pc in July

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The growth of eight core industries declined to 2.1 per cent against 7.3 per cent growth in the same period of last year, the government data released on Monday showed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:57 IST

Third edition of Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Awards to be...

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI): In the fond memory of late Ashokji Singhal, the former International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Singhal Foundation will be organising the third edition of 'Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Puruskar' on September 5, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:47 IST

Miss Divine Beauty celebrated the power of womanhood at the...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): The most awaited name of the winners of Miss Divine Beauty pageant 2019 is revealed now, Tejaswini Manogna is crowned by the title of Miss Earth India 2019, Surina Jaidka is new Miss Intercontinental India 2019, winners are followed by the runner ups, f

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:45 IST

India inches closer to becoming a Cyber security Superpower

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/Digpu): The 'Digital India' and 'New India' mission has been offered an essential impetus by an Indian Ethical hacker, Khushhal Kaushik.

Read More
iocl