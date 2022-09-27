Reliance Retail launches first store of Centro in Vasant Kunj, Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): After the grand announcements during the annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, the country's largest retailer -- Reliance Retail -- launched the fashion and lifestyle departmental store format, Centro. Its first store opened in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, on Tuesday.

It was announced during the AGM that Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, will head Reliance Retail.

Reliance Centro's core offerings are curated to make it the one-stop fashion destination for all the fashion-conscious mid-premium segment customers, said Reliance Retail Limited in a statement.



The company claimed in the statement that this 75,000-sq-ft departmental store was complete, with a range of 300 brands and 20,000 style options for the entire family.



The company said: "Reliance Centro is aimed at democratising fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India - right from categories like apparel, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and International brands."

"Reliance Centro store at Vasant Kunj embraces modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to today's consumers. With wide variety of brands and style options available across key lifestyle categories the offering is designed to cater to every occasion - from parties to festivals to weddings-- making Reliance Centro the preferred fashion destination for all needs," the company said.

Reliance Retail also added that "This new shopping destination had a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion at amazing prices. The inaugural offer to get Rs 1,500 off on shopping worth Rs 3,999 or get Rs 2,000 off on shopping worth Rs.4,999 and above."

Reliance Retail outlets offer foods, groceries, apparel, footwear, toys, home improvement products, electronic goods, and farm implements and inputs. Apart from physical outlets, the company also sells products on its e-commerce channels.

Some of the subsidiaries and divisions of Reliance Retail include Trends, Hamleys, Reliance Fresh, Reliance Digital, Reliance Smart, Ajio, JioMart, Reliance LYF. (ANI)

