Reliance Retail launches premium fashion store AZORTE in Gurugram, its fifth

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI) Continuing its business expansion, Reliance Retail on Tuesday launched the fifth store of its premium fashion and lifestyle brand 'AZORTE' at Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram.

Spread across 22,000 square feet of retail space, Reliance Retail said this store would strengthen its commitment to a multi-format approach to cater to all consumer segments and disrupt the way the people of Gurugram shop.



This AZORTE store will showcase the best of global and domestic fashion trends and have an original take on style ranging from footwear, fashion accessories, and more.





"The shopper is at the heart of the AZORTE store design. To make the discovery-to-checkout journey seamless, the AZORTE store format has several industry-first tech-enabled interventions including mobile checkout, smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations and self-checkout kiosks," it said in a release.



RFID-enabled interactive screens placed strategically across the stores, for instance, double as virtual styling assistants. Smart fitting rooms will help shoppers complete the look and at the touch of a button request for additional sizes and other products.

In addition, customers can opt for self-checkouts instead of queuing up at manned counters.



"While the smart stores offer an elevated customer experience through tech-aided solutions, shoppers will be delighted to discover the human touch, too, in the form of in-store fashion consultants."

Shoppers can also experience AZORTE products through its online store -- azorte.ajio.com. (ANI)

