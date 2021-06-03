Reliance to provide financial support to families of employees who died of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Industries has said that it will continue to provide salaries for five years to the nominee of employees who succumbed to the disease.

In a statement, Reliance further said that under the 'Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme', it would fully fund tuition fees, hostel accommodation and books of all the children of the employee, up to bachelors degree at any institute in India.

It also promised 100 percent payment of premium for hospitalisation coverage for the spouse, parents and children (till the bachelor's degree).



"Further, all colleagues affected by COVID-19 personally or within their family can avail the special COVID-19 leave for the full duration of their recovery, both physically and emotionally," the statement, signed by Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson Nita Ambani, said.

They added that the leave policy is to ensure that colleagues 'only focus on recovering fully or caring for their family members'.

"Dear colleague... We have come together thus far for precisely on the strength of our solidarity as One Team and with the Ownership Mindset that will keep this adversity until we win," the statement added.

In another statement, the Reliance Foundation promised a lumpsum payment of Rs 10 lakhs to all bereaving families of the off-roll workforce.

"A lumpsum payment of Rs 10 lakh directly to the nominee of the deceased to support and care for the grieving family," it said. (ANI)

