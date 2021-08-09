Remote sales startup Goodmeetings raises Rs 12 crore

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Tech startup Goodmeetings which helps businesses excel in remote sales has raised about Rs 12 crore fund in pre-series A round led by Chiratae Ventures.

Investment firms FortyTwo.VC, First Check, Adept Ventures, 100X Entrepreneurs and Atrium Angels participated in this round along with several high net worth entrepreneurs.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder and CEO of Paytm), Kunal Shah (Founder and CEO of CRED), Sujeet Kumar (Founder and CEO of Udaan), Manish Maheshwari (Managing Director of Twitter India), Piyush Shah (Co-Founder of Inmobi Group), Krishna Kumar (Founder and CEO of Simplilearn), Raghunandan (Founder and CEO of Zolve and TaxiForSure), and Sandeep Daga (CFO of Nestaway) also participated in this round.



Goodmeetings will use the proceeds over the next 12 to 18 months to build technology and scale-up teams in the United States, said Srinivasan Narayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodmeetings.

Just like IT professionals have enjoyed work from home privileges over the last decade, the pandemic has brought the moment of reckoning for functions like sales that no one earlier believed could be done remotely, he said.

"Our platform will truly make this privilege accessible to sales teams by increasing their effectiveness more than offline meetings. Using AI and video analytics, we will empower the sales teams to sell more effectively from the comfort of their homes so that geography does not stand between a great salesperson and his/her dream job."

The company is currently engaged with insurance companies, real-estate and fin-tech firms. It is also targeting B2B SaaS, ed-tech, internet and consumer segments to provide its remote sales services, said Narayan. (ANI)

