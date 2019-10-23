Child Rights and You
Child Rights and You

Renowned singers express love for childhood in CRY's Music Anthem

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:21 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Bachpan ki dhun' urges people to reminisce and sing aloud their childhood memories.
Composed by the talented Gully Boy fame Ankur Tewari, the happy energetic song was launched on 17th Oct 2019.
With playful tunes and peppy lyrics, the anthem evokes childlike emotions and wants people to look at the world through a child's eyes; their dreams, their hopes, their joys - the simple things that a happy childhood is made of.
However, CRY's fun music anthem which is likely to arouse and refresh our joyful childhood memories also aims to inspire India to contribute in taking care of its children deprived of happier childhoods.
With a journey spanning over 4 decades, CRY's CEO Puja Marwaha believes that the song is a celebration of efforts, of every person who has helped CRY in reaching the last child.
"For the last 40 years, CRY has been working towards ensuring children are happy healthy and creative across India. In our 4 decade journey, we have been able to successfully enrol and harness the potential of hundreds of thousands of people in building a better world for India's children in their own special ways. It has been so wonderful to see these young, talented and motivated singers come forward and contribute their voices and their art to highlight CRY's cause by creating this joyful anthem," said Puja Marwaha.
"For me, childhood is extremely important and a happy childhood even more than that. I feel privileged that I had a really nice childhood and it breaks my heart when I see kids who are going through tough times. When this project came to me, I didn't have to think twice about it. I collaborated with CRY in a way in which I could make a song which everyone can just dance to - that was the spirit with which we approached this song," said Ankur Tewari.
"It is a great initiative for spreading awareness on why it is important for every child to have a happy childhood. I am extremely happy to have collaborated with CRY for this project, and to have sung this song with Ankur Tewari, Shalmali Kholgade, Jonita Gandhi and our wonderful children who were a part of this song," said Benny Dayal.
Jonita Gandhi highlights that the reason for all the four young talented singers to come together and recreate their magic on the anthem was not just their love for music but more so for the love of their child within.
"I feel really lucky and privileged to have a childhood where I had so many fun memories and so many amazing people around me, but that's not the case for everybody; so I'm really happy to be associating with CRY for this song. Myself, Benny, Shalmali and Ankur, we all came together not only for our love for music but also our love for being a kid! The song is very happy and also very uplifting, and for me personally it took me back to my childhood days," said Jonita.
For singer Shalmali Kholgade, being a part of this project was contributing her bit in creating happier childhoods.
"I am hoping that everyone in their heart also feel that they can do their bit, just like I feel I'm doing by singing this beautiful song, for those children, because they deserve it! Every child should be entitled to opportunities. I am really happy that being a musician today I'm getting the opportunity to collaborate with CRY," said Shalmali.
Launched in 1979 by Rippan Kapur, CRY which completes 4 decades, of which one and half spearheaded by its founder, has today become a national champion advocating for children's rights. With its work across thematic areas of education, health, child protection, child participation and presence across 19 states, CRY has been standing tall in its 40th year ensuring happier childhoods of over 3 million children and counting via its 850 initiatives.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:28 IST

TOEFL program launches TOEFL Official App and Cuts Score...

Princeton [USA] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Available now, students worldwide can download the TOEFL® official app through the Apple App Store® or Google Play™.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:22 IST

Nearly 1 lakh Malayali NRIs are currently looking for Life...

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI): KeralaMatrimony, the leading matchmaking service for Malayalis, from BharatMatrimony, studied the demographic patterns of over 4 lakh registered users.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:04 IST

JSW Steel reports Q2 PAT of Rs 2,917 crore but revenue falls on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): JSW Steel, the flagship business of 14 billion dollar JSW Group, on Wednesday reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 2,917 crore during the second fiscal quarter on revenue from operations totalling Rs 15,520 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:05 IST

Equities remain range-bound, HCL Tech top gainer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Equity indices remained range-bound in lacklustre trading on Wednesday amid weak global cues as investors awaited corporate results for the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:03 IST

Diwali offers 2019: Last chance to avail Bajaj Finserv's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The festive season is upon us and the celebrations have begun. Shopping is on in full swing and we're always on the lookout for the best of Diwali offers. And just when you thought you had seen it all, Bajaj Finserv is here to take your fe

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:02 IST

BharatPe wins Innovation in Digital Payments Award at MeitY

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe, India's largest merchant fin-tech company has won the DigiDhan Mission Fin-tech Award 2018-2019 for 'Innovation in Digital Payments through Emerging Technology' at the MeitY Start-up Summit 2019 held in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:00 IST

Inox Leisure reports 42 pc growth in Q2 total revenue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported total revenue of Rs 524 crore in the July to September quarter, 42 per cent up from Rs 369 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:39 IST

Homes worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in top 7 cities in 2019: Anarock

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Despite depressed consumption sentiment, the top seven cities saw homes worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in first three quarters of 2019, rising yearly by 16 per cent, Anarock Property Consultants said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:55 IST

Bajaj Auto reports 22 pc increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,402 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported 22 per cent year-on-year jump in its profit after tax to Rs 1,402 crore during the July to September (Q2) quarter of current financial year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:55 IST

Affle files 14 tech patents to strengthen consumer platform offerings

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd has filed 14 patents in Singapore and the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:18 IST

Supertech gets Rs 293 crore recovery notice for Cape Town project

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Noida Authority has issued a recovery certificate against Supertech Ltd, saying real estate major defaulted on the payment of Rs 253 crore in principal amount for its Cape Town project in Sector 74 of Noida.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:17 IST

The 4th edition of UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit- MARS...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the new edition of their 'UNESCO - Merck Africa Research Summit (MARS) 2019' in partnership with African Union in Accra, Ghana on 30th of October 2019

Read More
iocl