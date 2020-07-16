REPL Announces Annual Results, Net Profit Jumps 41.41 percent YoY

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The leading infrastructure consultancy firm Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL) announced its annual results for the Financial Year 2019-20, which shows YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations by 50.19% to Rs. 78.83 crores. EBITDA of the company increased by 59.23% and the EPS scaled up by 32.25%. Net Profit of the company also increased by 41.41% to Rs. 11.94 crores.

While the infrastructure sector was reeling under severe pressures, the company managed to register a significant increase in the work orders too. This year the work orders of the company went up by 32.39% and stood at Rs. 375.25 Crores at the closing of the financial year.

While declaring the results, Mr. Pradeep Misra (CMD, REPL) said, "This highly satisfying for us that after listing of REPL on NSE-Emerge two years back, we have successively registered significant growth on all major financial parameters. We have been able to diversify and increase business as per the plans. The company is committed to create value for its investors and all other stakeholders. Going forward, we are ready to embrace the 'new normal' which would bring a decisive change in the working of the companies in the post-COVID era. As a company, we have been proactive in adapting to it and now we are leveraging the latest technology in our projects, hence reducing the reliance on physical interventions. On our current projects, we are implementing technologically innovative solutions such as BIM (Building Information Modelling), GIS mapping, and Augmented & Virtual reality."

He further added that the company has been expanding its projects in new territories across the country. In the fiscal year 2019-20, some of the prestigious projects bagged by the REPL include DPR & PMC for PMAY project in Pune Metropolitan, Project Management Consultancy for Itanagar Smart City, BIM consultancy for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, GIS-based Master Plan for 5 Towns in U.P., and DPR & PMC for Jharkhand State Guest House in Mumbai and Puri.

The company already has several other on-going Smart City projects that include - Varanasi, Indore, Kanpur, Moradabad, and Dehradun. Additionally, REPL is working on multiple PMAY projects, water supply schemes, GIS-based Master Plans, interception & diversion for sewerage system to prevent the river pollution, and similar other projects on infrastructure. It is also providing detailed Engineering and PMC services for the construction of accommodation for married defence personnel in Meerut. REPL Group is also providing consultancy on OBPAS (Online Building Plan Approval Systems) for various Development Authorities of Uttar Pradesh, under the Housing and Urban Planning Department of state government.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

