The report expects GDP growth to fall to 5.6 pc in Q1 FY20
The report expects GDP growth to fall to 5.6 pc in Q1 FY20

Repo rate could touch 5 pc level by March 2020: SBI report

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in its August 7 policy meet and further reduce it by 50 to 75 bps to achieve the level of less than or equal to 5 per cent by March 2020, according to State Bank of India's research report 'Ecowrap.'
Banks will cut deposit rates further and lending rates will witness a faster incremental fall in coming months. This could aid recovery but it is unlikely before late Q3 FY20, it said.
"A delayed festive season this fiscal is not going to help either. In our sense, a sector-specific policy intervention is now a must. Finally, we must find a genuine solution to the long delays at National Company Law Tribunals," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser at SBI.
The report expects GDP growth to fall to 5.6 per cent in Q1 FY20 from 5.8 per cent in Q4 of FY19.
"Market sentiments are also weak with Rs 15 lakh crore decline in market capitalisation since July. Corporate advances across banks show a muted to negative growth. Retail advances remain positive, though a persistent demand slowdown is already pulling back things (as clearly evident in June)," said Ghosh.
Rainfall, though has picked-up significant pace, its spatial distribution is a matter of serious concern with cereal, potato, onion and oilseed growing states bearing the brunt. However there is now a nascent consensus building-up that recent surge in rainfall might give a facelift to rural demand, said Ghosh.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:17 IST

Resolution of stressed construction companies a challenge even...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): ICRA Ratings said on Monday it sees significant challenges in the resolution of stressed construction companies, which has the likelihood of delaying the process and reducing the realisable value considerably.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:14 IST

Getting inputs from different sectors to restore confidence says FM

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that the government is getting inputs from various sectors of economy and is responding accordingly to restore their confidence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:47 IST

1.5 Crore students to benefit from technology enabled English Program

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): EnglishHelper a technology-based education company helps people learn and improve their English by offering AI technology-powered learning solutions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:42 IST

Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate -Earn while you Sleep', the first of its kind in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:16 IST

Equity indices tumble amid global sell-off, J&K developments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were under pressure on Monday amid a sharp global sell-off but the domestic market managed to pare some losses after the government moved a bill to revoke Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:25 IST

Venky's India Q1 net profit declines 13 pc on higher input costs

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Venky's India said on Monday its net profit during April to June declined by 13 per cent to Rs 61.8 crore from Rs 71.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:07 IST

Ithuba to facilitate credit enhancement program of HGEL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd and High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL), through its Singapore subsidiary gets into an advisory appointment arrangement for the specific purpose of jointly creating a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:02 IST

MBBS Admissions open for 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal College of Medical Sciences (MCOMS) Nepal invites applications from aspiring Indian candidates for the 33rd batch of MBBS programme which will commence from September 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:54 IST

Global fintech investment subdued in H1 19, but big M&A deals...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Global fintech funding got off to a slower start during the first half of 2019 with 37.9 billion dollars of investment globally across 962 deals, according to consulting major KPMG.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:39 IST

UP Police drives female hygiene with Niine

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Uttar Pradesh Police is reaching out and driving improvement in infrastructure facilities for girl and women in academies, schools, and police stations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:19 IST

Finance Minister Sitharaman to meet industry leaders in a bid to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a series of meetings this week to take stock of the economy which has witnessed a downturn in recent quarters, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:58 IST

MIT School of Distance Education revamped its study material for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) is among the topmost educational institutions of India.

Read More
iocl