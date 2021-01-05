Republic Day sale: 50 percent discount on Oakmist - DRDO's Automatic Sanitizer Machine

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): DRDO (Defence Research & Development Organization) announced a 50 per cent discount on India's First indigenous Automatic Mist Based Sanitiser Dispensing Unit named Oakmist.

Launched amid the lockdown, today the machine meets the hand sanitisation needs of millions of people across the country. It has been installed in thousands of offices, malls, and public places across the country, including buildings of strategic and national importance like PMO, Supreme Court, Rashtrapati Bhawan, President House, Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs, Chennai, and Ahmedabad airports, Delhi Metro and Gurgaon Rapid Metro Stations, etc.

Oakmist has been designed and developed by DRDO and manufactured by Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd. (Brand owner of Oakter). Company officials have informed that there has been an increase in orders by private organisations, offices, and shopping malls for the machine in recent days.

The machine is being offered at a discount of 50 per cent from January 05 to 26. The officials from DRDO's manufacturing partner, Riot Labz said that the new strain of COVID needs to be nipped in the bud. That's why we are rolling out this aggressive offer to ensure maximum hand sanitisation, especially in offices and public places.



"In our recent discussion with DRDO we have mutually decided to lower the dispensers' prices till the Republic Day 2021 to strengthen further the fight against new strains of coronavirus," said Shishir Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Riot Labz, speaking on the announcement.

Oakmist has been developed by CFEES, DRDO, and is being manufactured by Riot Labz. Large scale manufacturing of the product was started in April 2020. CFEES (Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety) is a DRDO lab researching mist sprays and nozzles. The lab is located in New Delhi. CFEES was established in the year 1992 by the merger of four erstwhile establishments of DRDO.

Oakmist utilises a touch-free mechanism to sanitise hands and is highly efficient at doing so by incorporating a low-flow rate mist nozzle that provides a full cone spray over both palms. It has an elegant design and is designed to either be placed on a table or hanged on the wall. Oakmist is being sold through more than 1000 channel partners across India.

Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd. (Brand owner of Oakter) is India's leading home appliances company that specialises in internet-connected smart appliances. The company was founded in 2015. Its products have empowered millions of users to mobile apps to control their existing appliances like lights, fans, AC and TV. Oakter's range of product lines is integrated with the recently launched Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers to enable voice-based control of home appliances.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

