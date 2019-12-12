Retail inflation up at 5.54 pc in Nov, industrial production in Oct down by 3.8 pc

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The retail inflation in November accelerated to 5.54 per cent due to higher prices of food items, government data showed on Thursday.

In October, the consumer price index (CPI) stood at 4.62 per cent. Figures released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that retail inflation in rural areas was at 5.27 per cent last month and 5.76 per cent in urban areas.

Food prices grew 10.01 per cent compared to 7.89 per cent in October. Inflation rate in cereals and products went up at 3.71 per cent against 2.16 per cent a month ago.

Vegetable inflation for November stood at 36 per cent against 26 per cent in October. On the other hand, pulses and products recorded inflation of 13.94 per cent in November against 11.72 per cent in October.

Meanwhile, industrial production shrank by 3.8 per cent in October due to poor performance by power, mining and manufacturing sectors.

Factory output as measured in terms of index of industrial production (IIP) had expanded 8.4 per cent in October last year. Power generation dipped sharply by 12.2 per cent in October compared to 10.8 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

Mining output also fell 8 per cent as against 7.3 per cent growth in the corresponding period last fiscal. (ANI)

