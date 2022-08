New Delhi (ANI) [India], August 23 (ANI): Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has been given additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.



He will have the additional charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an official order said.

Tarun Bajaj is 1988 batch Haryna cadre lAS officer. (ANI)