Avon Foundation for women presents Pink Show by Anupamaa Dayal on Breast Cancer Awareness
Avon Foundation for women presents Pink Show by Anupamaa Dayal on Breast Cancer Awareness

Reviving Swadeshi movement at India Runway Week

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The much awaited season 12 of IFFD's India Runway Week saw an array of established and budding designers concentrating on handloom, sustainable fashion and social cause too.
The three-day of glamour and glitz also saw Neelima Azeem, Vaani Kapoor and Esha Gupta of tinsel town walking the ramp for the designers.
The day 1 started with designer Jaivik Naari's handmade collection, as a tribute to Gandhi ji and October month dedicated to 'Make in India'. The veteran actress Neelima Azeem performed the opening act of classical dance. Other designers who presented their collection on the day 1 included Rasleen Kohli, Jasleen Kaur, Kaveh by Vinay Saurabh, Aastha Kaushik, Priyanka Choudhary and House of Archana, Nikhita Tandon, Saaj by Ankita, Peeli Kothi by Ambica.
"It's an honour for me to dedicate my work to the Father of the Nation. His simplicity is my key as a brand and we feel that is what defines Jaivik Naari work as well. We are looking forward to many more moments like this in future," said Jaivik Naari, Brand head.
The day also saw upcoming designers Devi Muthukumar, Mona Vora and Tanushavy who presented their creative take for the festive season. Designer Nikhita Tandon's collection was accessorized with Ted Baker watches and actress Vaani Kapoor walked as the showstopper. The day came to end with two designer showcased, Saaj by Ankita and Peeli kothi by Ambica.
The day 2 of the fashion event kicked off with the first-ever Ethical Design Challenge where one winner was selected out of 8 young designers from all over India who won the financial support to design her next collection as well as bagged a sponsored show by IFFD. Sahiba Aggarwal who is suffering from cancer won the Ethical Design Challenge 2019.
Later during the day, accessory designer Akassh K Aggarwal showcased a strong accessory line themed 'Silent Stories' and a collection of a designer was about expression of LGBTQIA+ Community Existence and the struggle of acceptance.
"I am glad to see the response rate of audience with the changing world of fashion and I think it's time we need to generate more avenues for the younger generation to showcase their talent," said Akassh K Aggarwal.
The evening show Bollywood diva Esha Gupta was the showstopper for Aayana by Siimi, who presented a pre-bridal, bridal wear collection with intricate detailing of Lucknowi thread work. Young Budding Designers lined up late in the evening at 7pm where Lumegee by Priya Ghosh's, Ivanaa by Vijaya Krishna, Purnima Gulati, Rituvan Gupta.
The day ended with EKAM by Manish Gupta, whose collection was influenced by a lot of bright and happy colours overpowering the grey mood of the past along with the collection of Poonam Dubey.
On the third day, the fashion event in association with Avon celebrated awareness about breast cancer and the entire venue was painted pink lights. While the day time saw a panel discussion to raise awareness about the breast cancer and how frequent self check and help self deduction of breast cancer along with a pink show by AVON, where around 25 breast cancer survivors walked the ramp wearing pink dress' from ace designer Anupamaa Dayal, the evening saw creations by designer Deepthi Ganesh, Ramink Pahwa and Mystique closet by Jenny Saluja.
Miku Kumar and NB Couture did the evening show, just before the finale show. The season's finale saw Nida Mahmood's creations on the ramp, which was a delicate mix of handlooms, khadi and mercerized cottons with subtle polka dots and stripes, heady textures and a dash of embroidery teamed with delicate laces. The 100 per cent swadeshi collection was dedicated to the feisty quintessential Indian women who are powerful and bold.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:06 IST

IOB reduces lending rates for retail segment from Nov 1

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday announced a reduction in its interest rate for the retail segment (housing, vehicle, education and clean loans) as well as micro and small enterprises by 25 basis points.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:01 IST

J Mitra & Co Awarded India's greatest brand award at the Asian...

New Delhi [India] Oct 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading in-vitro diagnostics company, J Mitra and Co has been conferred the title of India's Greatest Brand 2018-19, and Jatin Mahajan, the managing director of the company has been conferred the title of India's Greatest Leader 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:49 IST

Russell Reynolds Survey identifies key thrust areas for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, recently conducted an in-depth survey with top manufacturing firms in India to assess the thrust areas essential for India to leapfrog to Industry Revolution 4.0.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:36 IST

India Ratings lowers its FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.1 pc

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Thursday revised its forecast of India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in current financial year downward to 6.1 per cent following the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) estimating Q1 growth to be 5 per cent, much lower

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:56 IST

Govt sets up 12-member panel to look into GST revenue shortfall

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The government on Thursday set up a high-level committee of officers to look into Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall being faced by states and suggest measures for increasing collections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:28 IST

Sensex tumbles by 298 points, banking stocks bleed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Equity indices plummeted on Thursday as selling pressure built up throughout the trading session due to profit booking.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:05 IST

IndusInd Bank Q2 profit falls by 3.4 pc q-o-q, NII up by 2.3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Higher provisions and slow net interest income growth pulled down IndusInd Bank's profit by 3.4 per cent sequentially during the July to September quarter, the private sector lender said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:16 IST

Yes Bank announces two key appointments to augment operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Private lender Yes Bank on Thursday announced the appointment of Anita Pai as Chief Operating Officer and Jasneet Bachal as Chief Marketing Officer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:14 IST

CyberPeace collaborates with NCERT and UNESCO for eRaksha Awards

New Delhi [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the world's largest competitions on cyber peace, online safety, and cyber-wellness was held from Feb 2019 to August 2019. This competition was organized by the CyberPeace Foundation in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and T

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:01 IST

Piramal Enterprises files complaint with SEBI on misleading rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) said on Thursday that certain market participants are spreading false and misleading rumours against the company's financial services business in an attempt to create panic among various stakeholders.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:45 IST

Policybazaar.com appoints Chetna Gogia as new HR Head

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Policybazaar.com, India's largest insurance website, and comparison portal, as well as the flagship brand of ETechAces Marketing & Consulting Pvt Ltd, has appointed Chetna Gogia as its new Head of HR.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:51 IST

Asia Pacific growth may slow to 5.8 pc amid trade tensions: World Bank

Bangkok [Thailand], Oct 10 (ANI): Growth in developing East Asian and Pacific economies is expected to slow from 6.3 per cent last year to 5.8 per cent in 2019 and to 5.7 and 5.6 per cent in 2020 and 2021 respectively, reflecting a broad-based decline in export growth and manufacturing activity, th

Read More
iocl