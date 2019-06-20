Team Rian
Team Rian

Rian's new translation platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:07 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Youth are moving away from the Indian regional languages as there are not enough opportunities for them in their local languages.
A key reason is that the latest information and innovation is available in English but doesn't get translated in local languages due to high translation cost. Rian has created a solution that dramatically reduces the cost of translation while making it very simple and fast to address this problem. The platform also creates job opportunities in local languages.
Rikaian Technology Pvt Ltd is a Pune based company, which innovated Rian as a means to create jobs by simplifying the end-to-end translation process. Rian is an AI-powered platform that speeds up the translation process by automatically translating the body of the text, leaving only refinements to be completed with the high-quality human review.
Anandsagar Shiralkar, the founder of Rian and head of Rikaian Technology, is a Pune resident who set out to develop the tools to help both globalization and local communities to thrive. Making intelligent translation technology affordable and available to anyone is the answer to the industry's unprecedented potential for growth.
Growth of the Translation Industry
Just like electricity changed virtually every industry over a century ago, today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is doing the same. The automation of language conversion, in step with technological advances worldwide, is changing the way traditional translators have thought and worked till now.
A study from Common Sense Advisory found that 75 per cent of customers 'prefer to buy products in their native language.' And insights from Indian market research company JuxtConsult shows that 'almost three-quarters (of Indian consumers) prefer and seek out content in their first language.'
It is estimated that in the next couple of years, Indian language internet users will account for 75 per cent of India's total user base (FICCI website). Localisation will be key to supporting this HUGE local language internet users, with the primary challenge to reaching out to a largely multilingual population. Thus Rian, with particular expertise in Indian languages, clearly stands apart from all others in its potential for practical application.
"We know that overcoming language barriers is not only a matter of technology. Rian, therefore, is providing holistic end-to-end solutions, streamlining the best combination of people, processes, tools, and data", said Gautam Kulkarni, COO of the Company.
"The efficiency and efficacy of this tool, powered by machine and human collaboration, is providing lucrative careers - even for those who are new to translation", said Pavan Agrawal who is Co-founder and head of the strategy.
How Rian makes the Difference?
Rian's translation software allows you to convert an assortment of document types into 40 languages including major Indian and foreign languages. It converts Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Videos and more (over 20 file formats) inside their native applications and from the original languages in which they were created. And despite being very user-friendly, it includes additional features such as online training, email and even live support for Rian users.
Start Translating Today
Driven by the increase in globalization and the continued shift toward e-commerce, translation services are in huge demand.
Rian is eager to hear from Indian locals ready to get started in the new automated translation industry. Do you want to know more?
Within a very short span of time, over 3000 users have chosen RIAN as a translation platform. Over 50 million words have been translated so far and if RIAN is continuing its rapid increase in usage, it will soon deliver on its mission to positively change a million people's lives.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:10 IST

Stock markets open in red, Wipro falls nearly 4 per cent

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Domestic equity benchmark NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex on Thursday opened in red in early trade dragged down by tech stocks that declined after reports that the United States was mulling caps on H-1B work visas to deter data rules.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:30 IST

Nippon Paint launches employment opportunity program for people...

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in line with its tradition of transforming the lives of underprivileged and special-needs children, Nippon Paint - Asia's No. 1 paint brand in terms of revenues, has launched SAHYOG - a program that aims at creating employment opportunities for people

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:03 IST

Jitendra New E V Tech's JMT 1000 HS gets FAME 2 Nod

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): The Nashik based Jitendra Electric Vehicles' JMT 1000 HS electric scooter has been cleared by the Government for availing a subsidy of Rs 19,753.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:40 IST

300 mn content pieces consumed on UC browser during India-Pak...

New Delhi [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In a clear success of its strategy for digitizing sports, UC Browser - world's no. 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, celebrates the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, along with cricket content consumers and sports enthusiasts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:18 IST

Evocus creates new segment in bottled drinking water category

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): A.V. Organics - an indigenous start-up venture - today announced the launch of 'Evocus', India's first natural black alkaline water in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:56 IST

IIFL HFL's Kutumb concludes Bengaluru chapter to encourage green housing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In its journey of being the change agent towards encouraging Green Affordable Housing in India, IIFL Home Finance Ltd (IIFL HFL) organized the 4th Chapter of KUTUMB - an initiative towards Green Affordable Housing at Bengaluru on 6 June 4, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:45 IST

Government consults small traders for e-commerce policy

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India will not allow multi-brand retail by foreign companies and curb predatory pricing by them while supporting small traders and retailers to grow their business, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:21 IST

EAC-PM releases detailed analysis on robustness of India's GDP...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said on Wednesday that India's GDP estimation methodology is at par with its global standing as a responsible, transparent and well-managed economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:35 IST

MEIL constructs world's largest lift irrigation marvel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 19 (ANI/Digpu): MEIL, India's leading infrastructure company has completed the construction of the world's biggest engineering marvel, the largest lift irrigation scheme namely the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:26 IST

Market wipe out early gains, mid and smallcap stocks underperform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices wiped out morning gains and ended at near-flat levels on Wednesday with mid and small cap scrips performing much below investor expectations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:20 IST

dClinic, bringing revolutionary dedicated healthcare block-chain...

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): dClinic is the first healthcare company to operate Vitality clinics on a dedicated Public Healthcare Block-chain ("PHB").

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 15:40 IST

BizViz Technologies joins L&T Technology Services to deliver...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19(ANI/BusinessWire India): BizViz Technologies Pvt Ltd (BDB), a leader in AI and Advanced Analytics, today announced a multi-faceted partnership with L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company to enable the ne

Read More
iocl