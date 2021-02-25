Right To Live welcomes new advisory board

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Right To Live announced their newly formed Board of Advisors. The Board's main objective is to advise the foundation's plans, address issues of concern, and suggest strategies to achieve the goals.

The newly constituted Board consists of Anita Kishore, Chief Strategy Officer at BYJU'S, and Vinay Sridhar, Business Operations Lead, Studios at Spotify, in addition to Sridhar T V, Executive Director at Right To Live and Raghurama Kote, Founder and Trustee of Right To Live.

"We are excited that Anita Kishore and Vinay Sridhar have accepted our invitation to be on our Board. With our Higher Purpose of Transforming Lives Through Quality Education and Health, we want to bring a positive change for the socio-economically underprivileged across India," said Raghurama Kote, Founder and Trustee of Right To Live.

"Looking back from where we started our journey 10 years ago, I am very humbled that we have touched the lives of about 15,000 underprivileged persons through various programs focused on education and health. We believe that our new Board comprising of these industry experts will guide Right To Live to create a larger impact on the society, specifically in the area of a child's education and health," he said, talking about the new Board of advisors.

Right To Live's Advisory Board members include:



Anita Kishore is the Chief Strategy Officer at BYJU'S and has been instrumental in acquisitions and investments for BYJU'S. She is an Alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and has previously worked with the Boston Consulting Group and is very passionate about teaching Mathematics.

"I am glad to be associated with Right To Live, who believe in the transformative power of education and have been working at the grassroots levels to provide better access to education to children who need it most. I look forward to seeing them achieve greater milestones and I am glad to be a part of the journey on our mission to empower children," said Anita, speaking on the occasion.

Vinay Sridhar is a Business Operations Lead, Studios at Spotify in their New York office. He has previously worked with McKinsey & Company, the Government of India with the Quality Council of India, and the Prime Minister's Office. He is an alumnus of IIT Madras and Harvard Business School.

"Right To Live's mission and team is deeply inspiring, and I have had the privilege of seeing them grow from strength to strength. I look forward to partnering with them to help transform more lives," said Vinay, speaking on this special occasion.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

