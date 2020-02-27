Right to Protein declares February 27 as India's first 'Protein Day'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Right to Protein, a national-level public health initiative has launched India's first 'Protein Day' to draw public attention, raise awareness, and educate India on the health benefits of protein.

Globally many countries recognize February 27 as Protein Day and from this year India will also join this movement. A nationally celebrated Protein Day will encourage Indian citizens at large to learn and know more about different types of available sources of plant and animal protein and their importance in daily meals for better nutrition and health.

"Though India continues to make strides in the health sector, it is important for us to identify that one trigger of transformation that can set us on a path of long-term behavioural change towards better health," said Dr Jagmeet Madan, Eminent Nutrition Expert, Professor, Principal, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey College of Home Science (Autonomous) SNDTWU, Mumbai and National President, Indian Dietetic Association.

"We need a vibrant ecosystem of nutritionally aware citizens, and the first step of starting an India Protein Day that should set us on the right path of protein sufficiency," she added.

The theme of India Protein Day 2020 is set to act as a reminder for all Indians to daily ask themselves and others - #ProteinMeinKyaHai. The key objective through the day's activities and beyond will be to spread more knowledge about protein and bring about a behavioural change by persuading Indians to eat adequate protein in every meal - at least a quarter of a plate.

To relay this message to Indian households, the Right to Protein initiative has also launched a light-hearted informational video which reinforces the need to include proteins in our every meal.

"We are glad to be part of the first India Protein Day, an initiative that aims to create awareness about protein and eating right in India. With this, we want to help create opportunities for championing the integration of protein sufficiency into national and local policies, programs and projects. The idea is to encourage Indians, both urban and rural, to pay more attention to consuming adequate amounts of protein in their everyday meals," said Ramesh Khatri, President of the Poultry Federation of India.

The Right to Protein initiative has produced several resources for people to become more protein-conscious. By logging on to www.righttoprotein.com, one can easily access the Protein-O-Meter tool that calculates one's daily protein requirement basis basic individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and meals consumed at different times during the day.

Apart from information on one's possible protein gap, the platform also provides information on protein-rich foods through the Protein Index guide, healthy habits, tips and busting myths about protein on Right to Protein's blogs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)



