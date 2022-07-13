RISE launches its First-of-its-type 5-Day Action-Packed Hackathon - GET SET HACK - Powered by ThriveDX

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The innovative, Industry-led, Tech-first Ed-tech platform, RISE, has announced the launch of their first-ever hackathon of its type - GET SET HACK: Secure the World with Cryptography - powered by Israeli EdTech Leader, ThriveDX, which is also RISE's partner in Cybersecurity Education.

The event focuses on driving awareness about Cybersecurity as a lucrative career option in India by generating enhanced interest in the subject among the younger generation.

The registration fee for the Hackathon has been fixed at a price of INR 199 per person, which allows attendees to participate in it, and also provides access to additional webinars and self-study resources about Cybersecurity and Cryptography.

Entry of applications started on the 1st of July 2022. The Hackathon will take participants through some of the most interesting Cybersecurity and Cryptography challenges. In the beginning, all registered participants will undergo basic training and screening. Following which, 1000 finalists will be shortlisted, who will then be given a final challenge wherein they'll have to solve a case study and crack a series of binary files containing Ciphers to find the identity and location of the hackers.

Commenting on the launch of the Hackathon, Gaurav Bhatia, CEO at RISE stated, "This is our first-of-its-type Hackathon that RISE is working on. Hence, we are elated to announce this fruitful partnership with Israeli EdTech Leader, ThriveDX, and look forward to conducting more of such events in future for various other topics covering Analytics, Entrepreneurship, etc. India is witnessing a dearth of competent cybersecurity workforce and this hackathon will help ignite the youth's interest in Cybersecurity, while encouraging them to opt for a career in the field."



The Hackathon also offers an exciting prize pool for winners, who will win placement and internship opportunities with top companies along with paid scholarships on RISE's Cybersecurity Bootcamp. The aim is to provide them with the right exposure to the field that will also serve as a catalyst to help transform their careers.

The top 5 rankers will get direct placement opportunities along with a 100 per cent paid scholarship; 6-25 rank holders will get interview opportunities along with a 50 per cent paid scholarship; 26-50 rank winners will get internship opportunities along with a 50 per cent paid scholarship, while the next 51-100 rank holders will get a 35 per cent paid scholarship on the course.

Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. The startup offers PG Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, AIML, Cybersecurity, FinTech, Finance & amp; Accounting, and Marketing Research in collaboration with KPMG in India, Grant Thornton, Thrive DX SaaS and Aeon Research.

RISE also offers a course in Public Policy & amp; Analytics, and a Global MBA in collaboration with SRH Mobile University (Germany). Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in tech and discounted courses for the underprivileged. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

