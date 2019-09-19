In India, the growth is likely to be 5.9 pc this year and 6.3 pc in 2020
In India, the growth is likely to be 5.9 pc this year and 6.3 pc in 2020

Rising trade tensions, policy uncertainty further weakening global growth: OECD

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:43 IST

Paris [France], Sept 19 (ANI): The global economy has become increasingly fragile and uncertain with growth slowing and downside risks continuing to mount, according to the OECD's latest interim economic outlook released on Thursday.
Economic prospects are weakening for both advanced and emerging economies, and global growth could get stuck at persistently low levels without firm policy action from governments, according to the outlook.
Escalating trade conflicts are taking an increasing toll on confidence and investment, adding to policy uncertainty, aggravating risks in financial markets and endangering already weak growth prospects worldwide.
The OECD projects that the global economy will grow by 2.9 per cent in 2019 and 3 per cent in 2020 -- the weakest annual growth rates since the financial crisis with downside risks continuing to mount.
In India, the growth is likely to be 5.9 per cent in 2019 and 6.3 per cent in 2020 compared to 6.8 per cent in 2018.
The outlook covers all G20 economies and includes downward revisions to projections from the previous Economic Outlook in May 2019 for almost all countries, particularly those most exposed to the decline in global trade and investment that has set in this year.
The outlook identifies the trade conflicts as the principal factor undermining confidence, growth and job creation across the world economy, and underlines that continuation of trade restrictions and political uncertainty could bring additional adverse effects.
While solid consumer demand has supported service sector output to date, persistent weakness in manufacturing sectors and continuing trade tensions could weaken employment growth, household income and spending.
Substantial uncertainty persists about the timing and nature of the withdrawal of Britain from the European Union, particularly as concerns a possible no-deal exit which could push Britain into recession in 2020 and lead to sectoral disruptions in Europe.
Other risks -- including the overall slowdown in the Chinese economy and significant financial market vulnerabilities from the tension between slowing growth, high debt and deteriorating credit quality -- are also weighing on future growth.
"The global economy is facing increasingly serious headwinds and slow growth is becoming worryingly entrenched," said OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone.
"The uncertainty provoked by the continuing trade tensions has been long-lasting, reducing activity worldwide and jeopardising our economic future. Governments need to seize the opportunity afforded by today's low-interest rates to renew investment in infrastructure and promote the economy of the future," she said.
The outlook calls on central banks to remain accommodative in the advanced economies but stresses that the effectiveness of monetary policy could be enhanced in many advanced economies if accompanied by stronger fiscal and structural policy support.
It says the fiscal policy should play a larger role in supporting the economy, by taking advantage of exceptionally low long-term interest rates for wider public investment to support near-term demand and future prosperity.
Greater structural reform ambition is required in all economies to help offset the impact of the negative supply shocks from rising restrictions on trade and cross-border investment and enhance medium-term living standards and opportunities. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:54 IST

Speedcast, Nelco awarded remote communications contract for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Speedcast International, the world's largest provider of remote communication and IT solutions, and Nelco Ltd, a Tata Enterprise, have been awarded a contract to deliver satellite communications onboard a leading Indian cruise line catering to domestic and

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:43 IST

For all questions on diamonds, there is only one answer - FOREVERMARK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, has launched its latest consumer campaign #TrustForevermark to help all prospective buyers allay their doubts, fears and questions that arise when buying diamonds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:35 IST

15th Finance Commission to visit Sikkim next week

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission is scheduled to visit the state of Sikkim from September 23 to 26, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:01 IST

NH Studioz to distribute Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam Worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based leading movie distributor NH Studioz today announced the distribution of upcoming movie Prasthanam worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:59 IST

GlobalKart launches World's most popular Eye Massager, 'BREO' in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GlobalKart, the leaders in cross border and pioneers in bringing new age technovations to India, today announced the launch of BREO - ISEE4 Eye Massager, the world's favourite eye massager, a popular routine for tired eye and sleeplessness in countries like Un

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:59 IST

Huawei's Flagship Chipset - Kirin 990 to be available in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India today announced that the Industry's first and only all-in-one flagship 5G Chipset, Kirin 990 series will be soon available in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:15 IST

Sensex drops by 470 points while Nifty tests 10,700, Yes Bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Heavy selling pressure across sectors dragged equity benchmark indices down on Thursday as investors grappled with the domestic and global slowdown, fluctuating oil prices and absence of any fresh triggers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Domestic air traffic in August grows 3.24 pc year-on-year

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Domestic airlines carried 943.58 lakh passengers during January to August as against 913.95 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, marking an annual growth of 3.24 per cent and monthly growth of 3.87 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:13 IST

Schneider Electric and BASF increase visibility into operations...

Rueil-Malmaison [France] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, helps BASF, the largest chemical company in the world, increase visibility into operations with the implementation of EcoStruxue Asset Advisor on their

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:31 IST

Helo launches third edition of 'Helo Superstar' campaign

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Helo, India's leading regional social media platform has launched the third season of 'Helo Superstar' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:31 IST

Socomec unveils new DIRIS Digiware S power metering, monitoring...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec reaffirms its expertise with the release of DIRIS Digiware S, a new measurement and monitoring solution (in addition to the existing version for AC installations), oriented for the data centre, industry, and commercial space.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:08 IST

Sensex drops by 496 points while Nifty hovers around 10,710, Yes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Equity indices faced bearish tendencies during the afternoon on Thursday as selling pressure extended across all segments.

Read More
iocl