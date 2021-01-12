RITES bags order worth Rs 67.8 crore

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): (ANI): Government-owned RITES Ltd said on Tuesday it has secured a work from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

The contract is for the establishment and maintenance of continuously operating reference stations (CORS) along 487 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, excluding the 21 km undersea tunnel.



The project will be for a period of six years and RITES fees will be Rs 67.79 crore, it said in a statement.

RITES is a mini-ratna category one schedule A public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

The company has experience spanning 46 years with projects in over 55 countries including Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East regions. (ANI)

