Riyasat Hills promises unadulterated lifestyle in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): People are now conscious about the need for healthy food and healthy living; people are reclaiming their lives, connecting with their inner selves, and staying down to earth. Real estate has also realized the latest trend and is coming up with projects that can help people achieve absolute peace.

Riyasat Hills, exclusive farmlands in Gurugram, by Raheja Developers, is the only project in NCR that fulfills the parameters of healthy living to the hilt. With the scarcity of government-approved farmlands in NCR, this project stands out as a relief to people looking for availability of unadulterated lifestyle.

A one-of-a-kind India's first 100 per cent self-sustainable farming community, Riyasat Hills is located amid the only green belt in Gurugram near sector 95B and is surrounded by hundreds of acres of trees. Spread over 107 acres, it brings exclusive one-acre farmlands that take away buyer's worry about daily dietary supplies through infinite farming opportunities.

The project provides the facilities of Organic Farming, Dairy Farming/Poultry Farming, Plant Nursery Maintenance and Apiculture, Horticulture, etc. The project idea germinated as our food supply chains were polluted even before Corona, milk was fake, fruits and vegetables were injected with harmful chemicals, poultry and meat raised on antibiotics, and honey was artificially sweetened. 'Riyasat Hills farmlands' will provide daily dietary needs straight from the source, unadulterated and fresh. It is conceptualized to bring a place where buyers are self-reliant, connected with the soil and Atmanirbhar.

The project provides the opportunity to avail the benefits of the Farmlands in various ways: Purchasing Farmland of 1 acre and above; avail monthly subscription for a nominated agency to cultivate your land to produce food products or choose to have an independent setup on their farmland; convert to Gated Community using available Government policies for building plans.



The proposed six-lane Super Expressway to link Delhi-Jaipur is passing from here to make the Gurugram-Jaipur journey possible in approximately two hours. The Sultanpur National Park and Bird Sanctuary, a natural paradise, is located barely 10 minutes from the farmlands.

To its West is Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, to South is New Delhi and residential Sector 95B of Gurugram, and to the East is the Dwarka Expressway. Present access of the Farmlands is from Pataudi Road, but soon the main access would be from the 60-meter sector road originating from Dwarka Expressway near Sector-88A Gurugram.

The developer is also roping in the services of specialized agencies for cultivation. A specialized outsourced agency will take care of farming and allied activities as per the buyer's needs. The agency would also help to farm on a larger scale and further help to sell the produce in the market to generate good income.

The focus is on a self-sustaining island that acts as a resort to provide the best living experience. Demand for these farmlands is also being witnessed by people living in posh localities of Delhi. They are moving to these spaces because of the luxurious organic life that it promises.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

